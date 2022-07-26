U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper scheduled a virtual town hall on Wednesday to talk with constituents about the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and legislation up for debate in the Senate.
Set to stream on multiple online platforms, the Colorado Democrat's meet-up starts at 5 p.m. Mountain time and should last about an hour.
The former two-term governor plans to speak about recently passed bipartisan gun control legislation and take questions from Coloradans, his office said in a release.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of bills making their way through the Senate, including the CHIPS Act, legislation to support domestic manufacture of semiconductor chips and boost federal spending on research and development in homegrown, cutting-edge technologies.
Hickenlooper supports the bill, which is expected to come up for a final Senate vote as early as this week
"The important thing to recognize is the CHIPS Act is going to grow domestic manufacturing and upskill our workforce, get them prepared for the 21st century," Hickenlooper said Tuesday during a joint press conference held online with Colorado's senior senator, Democrat Michael Bennet. "It's also going to strengthen our supply chains and lower costs."
A member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Hickenlooper served on the conference committee that reconciled House and Senate-passed versions of the bill, a slimmed-down version of a package aimed at helping the U.S. stay competitive with China and other countries.
Those who want to participate in the town hall can join via the lawmaker's website or watch on his official Facebook or YouTube pages.
It will be third town hall Hickenlooper has held this year. He pledged during his 2020 Senate campaign to hold at least four town halls a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.