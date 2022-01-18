U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper on Tuesday named Monique Lovato to oversee the Colorado Democrat's outreach and constituent services operations as state director.

Lovato, a former CEO of Mi Casa Resource Center, has a 25-year background leading economic development efforts in a range of Colorado communities, including launching a program to help nonprofit organizations use energy more efficiently under Hickenlooper's administration when he was mayor of Denver.

Most recently, Lovato oversaw statewide programs that helped small businesses secure capital during the pandemic, Hickenlooper's office said.

She takes over for long-time Hickenlooper aide Shad Murib, who stepped down from the position in October to open a political consulting firm.

“With her standout experience, Monique will fuse community advocacy and economic development," Hickenlooper said in a statement. "She will bring every voice to the table to ensure we are serving all Coloradans. We’re eager to have her on board.”

Calling it an honor to serve the state in her new job, Lovato said: “Sen. Hickenlooper and his team are determined to help Coloradans across the state access opportunity and build a brighter, more equitable future.”

A 2009 graduate of Leadership Denver, Lovato has served on the boards of organizations including the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Denver, Denver Urban Renewal Authority and The Colorado Nonprofit Association and completed the Circle of Latina Leadership program in 2001.