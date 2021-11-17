U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper plans to conduct a virtual town hall on Wednesday to talk about the $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law earlier this week by President Joe Biden. The Colorado Democrat also plans to take questions.
The town hall is set for 5 p.m. MT and can be joined using various online platforms.
Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor, was a member of a bipartisan group of 22 senators that wrote the infrastructure package, which passed the Senate in August and the House earlier this month.
“This bill is historic," Hickenlooper said in a statement. "Coloradans sent us to Washington to get things done, and our bipartisan infrastructure bill delivers. Together, we’re modernizing our roads and bridges, jumpstarting our transition to clean energy, and creating good paying jobs across the country.”
The bill incorporated legislation sponsored by Hickenlooper intended to make it more affordable to charge electric vehicles by requiring states to review utility rates set for their use.
Another Hickenlooper-authored provision in the bill requires that the Department of Transportation return a $28.9 million deposit on a long-ago repaid federal loan to the Regional Transportation District.
Participate in the town hall via the senator's website or watch it on his Facebook or YouTube pages. Those with questions can submit them ahead of time here.
It will be Hickenlooper's third virtual town hall since he took office earlier this year. During his campaign, he pledged to hold at least four town halls a year.
