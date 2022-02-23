DENVER — The Latin American Educational Foundation (LAEF) announced that first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be the guest speaker its 2022 Gala.
Biden will speak at the black-tie event on Saturday, March, 26 at the Fillmore Auditorium in downtown Denver.
More than 500 are expected to attend LAEF's Gala, whose theme is "Moving Forward Together." LAEF said former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers will serve as the emcee for the event.
Founded in 1949, LAEF is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that works to assist Colorado’s Hispanic and Latino students and their families, helping them successfully navigate the college-going process.
All proceeds raised from LAEF’s Gala 2022 will directly support the organization’s scholarship program and support services programs.
