When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, traditional brick-and-mortar schools were forced to pivot to online learning. Days turned into months, and, in some cases, years – with millions of students and their parents left to fend for themselves. When schools reopened, fearful parents, frustrated by their schools' access to remote learning, started seeking other options, such as virtual charter schools .
Lured in by advertising campaigns with promises of specialized learning, hundreds of thousands of parents signed their children up, bringing this option into the mainstream.
"It was an excellent option because [my child] has a learning disability and it allowed him to go at his own pace," Maryland parent Julie Parsons told the Washington Examiner.
Cyber charter schools have been around for about 20 years but gained popularity during the pandemic. Today, it is one of the most controversial school choice options available, and, sometimes, it pits parents and corporations against taxpayers and policymakers.
These virtual schools operate all over the country and allow students to complete their coursework from home and over the internet. They are available to students so long as they are residents of the state in which the school operates.
Proponents, such as Sharon Sedlar, a mother of six and the founder of PA Families for Education Choice, say the schools offer a more flexible schedule and tailored experience for students who do not enjoy or excel in traditional classrooms or have other types of problems, such as attendance.
"I thought I was going to be a district student until my kids were done, but you never know you need choice until you really need it," she told the Washington Examiner. "And then a different part of your heart is opened to these other kids who need other opportunities through no fault of their own. It's not the district's fault that they couldn't serve my child. It's a multilayered, multifaceted issue. The parties are so entrenched in their own views and what they think is right for all children that they are not allowing parents to make the right choices for their own children."
However, critics claim virtual charter schools are too costly, redundant, and offer little to no real value. There is also concern over a lack of information about the curricula, student-teacher ratios, and how much actual teaching takes place.
While some of these online schools are private and charge tuition, the majority are public schools, which means they are free to families but paid for by taxpayers.
There were about 300,000 full-time cyber charter school students in the 2017-2018 school year, according to the National Education Policy Center. That number has grown substantially in the last two years. According to the Digital Learning Collaborative, the number of students enrolled in K-12 online schools in the 2018-2019 school year was 375,000, with more than 60% of them being for-profit.
That number jumped to 656,000 students during the 2020-2021 academic year and is expected to climb even higher when the enrollment numbers are out for the 2022-2023 school year.
North Carolina Virtual Academy and North Carolina Cyber Academy both accepted more students than they are allowed to under state law for the 2022-2023 school year. The State Board of Education voted in early August to let the extra 950 students stay.
As the popularity of these schools continues to soar, so do concerns and efforts to shut them down.
The Government Accountability Office released a report earlier this year detailing the problems related to students attending for-profit virtual charter schools full time, which included financial risks, attendance problems, and low achievement levels compared to students at traditional public schools. The study was requested by Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Patty Murray (D-WA) following a 2018 report by the Center for American Progress that showed K12, Inc., the nation's largest for-profit virtual school operator, spent more than $15 million on the top five executives in 2016, while virtual charter schools performed "significantly worse" than students receiving in-person learning.
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania has become ground zero in the war over virtual charter schools.
The state already had the highest enrollment in the country but then grew by 22,619 additional students during the pandemic. Districts spent more than $1 billion a year for students enrolled in the state's 14 cyber charter schools in 2020-2021, reflecting a $335 million increase from before the pandemic. Districts now cite charter tuition as their top budget pressure, said David Lapp, director of policy research at Research for Action in Philadelphia.
"Cyber-charter tuition likely represents the most inefficient spending in Pennsylvania school finance," he wrote. "For one, the cyber-charter system is redundant. Both before and since the pandemic, most school districts continue to offer their own virtual schools. Secondly, the tuition rates mandated under current PA law require districts to pay cyber-charters more than it actually costs to operate virtual schools. And finally, when students leave for cyber-charter schools, districts must, of course, still operate their own brick & mortar schools for remaining students only now with fewer resources."
Cyber charter school advocates told the Washington Examiner they are not going down without a fight.
"Nobody wants to hear from someone else what to do with their child," Sedlar said. "These are personal family, parent-driven decisions."
She added: "We're the ones who calm their fears. We're the ones they sleep with at night. We're the ones who take them to doctor's appointments. We choose what they eat from the grocery store. So, why can't we choose what education model is best for them, too?"
