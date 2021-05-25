U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn has introduced legislation to pull the plug on federal subsidies for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio, he said Monday, claiming the public TV and radio outlets have "increasingly turned into a mouthpiece for the left."
The Colorado Springs Republican has been trying to eliminate the organizations' federal funding for at least a dozen years, arguing that taxpayers shouldn't be subsidizing media conglomerates that receive the bulk of their funding from private sources, including membership dues and corporate underwriters.
Previous versions of his message suggested that it was time for Big Bird, the iconic "Sesame Street" character, to "earn his wings and learn to fly on his own," but in this year's announcement, Lamborn also cited NPR's election year coverage of alleged scandals involving President Joe Biden's son Hunter as a reason to cut its funding.
“Last year, National Public Radio further discredited their institution and journalistic standards by refusing to cover a story that was damaging to then-candidate Joe Biden," Lamborn said in a statement.
"This is why I am once again introducing legislation that would defund National Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Government subsidization of programs that refuse to publish actual news is fiscally irresponsible. With the current out-of-control spending in Washington, we should not provide funds to organizations that already receive sufficient funding from the private sector.”
A spokeswoman elaborated in a release that Lamborn was talking about the broadcasters' decision not to cover allegations that emerged in October surrounding emails found on a laptop supposedly abandoned by the younger Biden at a computer repair store.
NPR wasn't alone taking a skeptical approach to the story, which was discounted at the time by veterans of the intelligence community as a possible attempt by Russian interests to influence the election.
"We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions," NPR's managing editor for news Terence Samuels wrote at the time, prompting a rebuke similar to Lamborn's perennial refrain from Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son.
"Defund NPR," the younger Trump tweeted. "American taxpayer dollars should not be out there being utilized to push false propaganda and cover up for Joe Biden's corruption!"
Lamborn hasn't always taken as hostile an approach to defunding PBS and NPR, though he has consistently maintained that the broadcasters snub conservative points of view, including two years ago when he called the children's cartoon "Arthur," which airs on PBS, a "complete affront to religious Americans." An episode featured a same-sex wedding between a rat and an aardvark.
In 2011, Lamborn appeared in a fundraising video with Doug Price, then-CEO of Rocky Mountain PBS, who opened the spot saying, "We don’t see eye-to-eye on everything about public broadcasting, but I know you and your family have supported Rocky Mountain PBS with an individual gift."
Replied Lamborn: "Yes, that may surprise some people because, as you know, I don’t support federal funding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. But I do know that Rocky Mountain PBS has a vital role in the marketplace of Colorado media." He then urged viewers to support the station with membership dollars.
A Lamborn spokeswoman wouldn't say whether Lamborn is currently supporting any PBS or NPR stations with donations.
