What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor.
In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
The Western Slope delegation, however, got a lot more blue in the 2022 election, with Democrats representing parts of the state that have never elected Democrats before.
It doesn’t hurt that the House Speaker is from the Western Slope, the first to wield the gavel who comes from the region since Republican Rep. Russ George of Rifle, more than 20 years ago.
So, what concerns residents from those regions? And what do they want to see from the General Assembly in 2023?
If it’s the Western Slope, it’s water, water, water.
Everything else comes in a distant second or third.
On the Eastern Plains, residents are telling their lawmakers they’re nervous about what the General Assembly will do on issues, such as guns and pesticides.
But they’d just prefer for “Denver to leave us alone,” said Sen. Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells.
While Coloradans face the same challenges the whole state over — think housing access, soaring inflation and healthcare — some issues still point to a rural-urban divide.
Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, who moved from the House to the Senate after the November election, has made an impact right from the get-go, as he was chosen to chair the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
Roberts’ Senate District 8 covers all or most of 10 counties, from Gilpin to the Utah and Wyoming state lines, and that means everything from ski towns in Summit, Eagle and Routt counties to ranching and mining in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties.
Roberts said his constituents want to ensure that rural Colorado isn’t left out of the conversation on any issue, whether it’s healthcare, housing or economic development.
They want to make sure “they have a voice at the table and that the policies we pass down here aren’t Denver-Boulder centric and are for the entire state of Colorado,” Roberts said.
Rep. Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs, one of the new Democrats representing the Western Slope and whose district includes Garfield, Pitkin and a small portion of western Eagle County, emphasized the same points.
“They’re definitely worried about the economy, housing, community resiliency, and natural disasters, such as fires, landslides and road closures,” she said.
They also care about the quality of education, Velasco told Colorado Politics.
What people want from lawmakers is solutions that help working families, she said, adding it's always been tough to make it in mountain communities, which has fewer resources than urban centers.
That said, “we love where we live, including access to clean water and clean air,” she said.
Velasco said she wants to elevate the voices of her district, recognizing that the issues for rural Colorado are quite different than for the urban corridors.
It's about representation and making sure legislation positively affects rural Colorado, said Democratic Rep. Matthew Martinez of Monte Vista, whose district includes the San Luis Valley. His constituents, he said, see Denver-centric bills and wonder how it will affect them.
“We need representation!” said former Commission of Agriculture and state Sen. Don Ament of Iliff.
“We need to make people to understand what we contribute to this economy," noting that the agriculture community feeds the nation at an expense people can afford — for less than 8% of household's disposable income.
"My message now is make people understand that this is how we work together," Ament said. He doesn't put one drop of chemical on his farm or use one drop of water without a certified ag advisor or nutritionist who talks about how to minimize use of chemicals or water and how to protect the environment.
“Does anyone hear that story?” he lamented.
Water, water, water
On the Front Range, when people turn on the tap, water comes out. But water providers have said for years that few people east of the Continental Divide realize that 80% of the water coming out of their taps comes from the Colorado River through a series of trans-mountain diversions that cut through the mountains west of the divide and end up on the Front Range.
The Colorado River, which begins in Rocky Mountain National Park on its way to supplying water 40 million people in seven states and northern Mexico, hasn’t gotten much attention at the state Capitol in the last few years, despite a drought that has now surpassed two decades with no end in sight.
But the crisis on the Colorado River, coupled with the demand from the Commissioner of Reclamation that the seven states find a way to conserve up to four million acre-feet annually — and which means agriculture is among the biggest targets for conservation — has pushed water to near the top of the agenda for many rural lawmakers.
The No. 1 issue among his constituents is water, said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.
“The Western Slope is really concerned about the state of the Colorado River. They want to see the legislature stand up and commit to fighting the lower basin states, whether in lawsuits or in developing high-altitude storage,” he said.
A bill to form a task force to look at the issue died in the state House a few days ago.
“I hear water more and more every single day,” Soper said.
Despite a wet winter so far this year, the fear is that California, Las Vegas and Arizona will flex their political muscle, and that will require assurances “that the legislature, governor and attorney general will have (Coloradans') backs, because I think this thing is headed to court,” Soper said.
Rep. Barbara McLachlan, a Democrat from Durango, who is now in her fourth and final term in the House and whose district includes the Animas, Dolores, San Juan and La Plata rivers, said residents definitely want to see more work on water.
“They want water to be a priority; it’s in the top three of our priorities,” she said, adding that everyone needs to know that water is not just a Western Slope issue, it’s a Colorado issue.
The Navajo Reservoir, which was tapped in late 2021 to help the Colorado River, is also in her district.
Roberts is hearing about water from his constituents, too.
“They are pleased we seem to be prioritizing water issues in this legislative session,” he said, adding he looks forward to being a part of those discussions and to "doing what we can to support efforts on conservation, ensuring the ag industry is protected” on Colorado River or other compact negotiations.
Western Colorado has been talking about water for years, noted Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, the first Western Slope House Speaker in more than 20 years.
Water is a much higher priority than it's been in the past, although agriculture leaders have made a point of lifting up the needs around water for a long time, she said. But it's now coupled with drought that has culminated in wildfires that are no longer limited just to forests.
"Suddenly, there's an awareness and awakening on how drought has deeply impacted the state," McCluskie said.
"Our water needs are exacerbated by what's going on with Lake Powell and Lake Mead," McCluskie also noted.
With national attention now on water for the western half of the county, that puts Colorado in a position to be a leader, she said, adding that the rural agriculture community and outdoor recreation industry are coming together to say, "We have to step up and not just protect our water but lead on what the ultimate water solution is for our state and the western half of the United States."
Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose said water is a top issue in his central Western Slope district.
In his communities, water drains into the Colorado River — and that means relying on farmers to help with conservation efforts. At the same time, however, people have concerns that Southern California isn’t doing its part.
“We cannot help them. We don’t have enough water up here to fix what they’ve done. We’re using less and less and they’re demanding more and more,” Catlin said.
Catlin pointed out that the Uncompahgre Valley, in his district, is the Western Slope’s oldest water right. “My people are concerned that we’ll have to let water go down the river” and being told water won’t stay on the farms. “Water on your farm is very personal. That changes Christmas if you don’t have enough water.”
Housing, economic development, jobs
Affordable housing isn’t only a Front Range problem, according to rural lawmakers. It's hitting rural Colorado hard, too.
McCluskie said housing tops the list, even in small rural communities like Alma, Buena Vista or Fairplay, where there's been an influx of population, likely due, at least in part, to COVID. People are telling her that Colorado is a beautiful place where they can live and work remotely and enjoy the outdoors, but the housing just isn't there.
It's a big priority in small communities, she said.
McCluskie pointed to one of the bills that came out of the 2022 session, which set aside $178 million for affordable housing grants, half of that targeted for rural Colorado.
McLachlan, the Durango Democrat, said rural Colorado doesn't have "spaces and buildings” just sitting around vacant for housing. In some small towns, there isn’t anything, while they also need workers, especially for tourism, she said.
In resort communities, the issue is housing, Roberts said.
Businesses need more solutions in this arena so they can attract and keep employees. Employers are struggling to find year-round employees who can afford to live in or near their communities. It’s the same problem for schools, hospitals and law enforcement, Roberts said.
Economic development is another big issue on the Western Slope, Roberts said.
Roberts said he's already working on economic development and diversification, carrying legislation to put into statute the Rural Opportunity Office, which has been part of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade for the past three years.
Transition issues are top of mind for communities in northwestern Colorado, Roberts said. The economies there are transitioning from mining, primarily coal, to other types of economic activity.
Catlin said small business owners are talking about the inability to hire workers and the cost of living those workers face should they decide to move to the Western Slope. It’s an affordable housing issue, too.
“I don’t know a town” that doesn’t have these problems, he said.
In his district, the problem with housing is availability. He’s hoping, he said, that prices will come down so that people with middle-incomes or first-time buyers can get into the market.
Sen. Perry Will of New Castle said for his West Slope district, which includes counties from Garfield and Eagle on its north end to Lake County on the south, economic development and housing are key issues.
“Housing is a huge crisis for the workforce,” Will said, adding that dealing with this problem would help cut down on commute times through the Roaring Fork Valley.
The flip side of the issue deals with concerns being raised by local government over how the housing issues would be addressed.
Democratic lawmakers and the governor are both talking about zoning and building codes changes as part of the solution, but it's a an approach that some in local government fear could encroach on their authority.
Sara Blackhurst, president and CEO of Action 22, which represents 22 counties in south and southeastern Colorado, said her members are alarmed by what they're hearing about land use and statewide building codes — all the things she said would inhibit growth of affordable housing or make it more expensive, not less.
"We understand the environmental issues, but we don't see and haven't heard that any of the measures being proposed will help the environment," she said. "What it will cost our communities is tremendous."
Martinez, the Monte Vista legislator, also is hearing about teacher pay and funding worries for both higher ed and K-12.
McCluskie added that education remains an issue in her part of the state, given the lack of resources for rural schools in food assistance, before and after school or tutoring and other support programs that are more common in urban communities.
"It's a moment to step up and recognize" the needs of rural education, she said.
Rep. Ty Winter, R-Trinidad, whose district includes all of southeastern Colorado, raised another issue — broadband, which he said would help bring in jobs. People can work remotely in rural Colorado with better broadband service, he said, noting that some are leaving the urban corridor for a new way of life post-COVID.
Guns
No issue typifies the divide between the Front Range and rural Colorado more than guns.
Indeed, Republican lawmakers often talk about the culture of gun ownership and how they’re used for hunting, sport or defending their livestock from predators.
“Hey, Matt, tell the legislature to leave the guns alone,” Soper said that's what he hears from rural folks. “If you’re in a rural area, you’ve grown up with firearms ... I grew up with coyotes running past my bedroom window.”
That's not the same for urban settings, where people worry about break-ins, and where, if someone calls 911, a police officer might be only minutes away, he said.
In a rural community, a county sheriff might be two hours away, he said.
“If you’re afraid of what can happen in two minutes, just think about what can happen in two hours,” he said, adding that’s one reason why rural residents carry firearms.
Pelton, the Cheyenne Wells Republican, said the potential for an assault weapons ban has generated the most emails and phone calls he's received so far this year.
“Protecting the Second Amendment is big in my district,” he said.
Guns are a cultural issue, Pelton added.
“We grew up with guns. We’re taught how to use them and how to respect them,” he said, adding that, for rural Coloradans, guns are a tool used for hunting or entertainment.
“If we want to drill down and work on the problem, it’s a mental health issue,” he said.
Soper also pointed out that Gov. Jared Polis, while he was a member of Congress, voted against an assault weapons ban.
“It would be an oxymoron if he pivoted” to support a ban this year, he said. “It would be bizarre to me if he changed positions.”
Responding specifically to the the assault weapons ban that’s the talk of the Capitol this week, Soper said the issue is about how one defines an assault weapon. For rural Coloradans, the definitions sound like a ban on the kinds of firearms they use, not just rapid-fire weapons.
Catlin, the Montrose Republican, said his constituents are worried their guns will be taken away or they won’t be allowed to buy them. This isn’t coming from just the gun enthusiasts, Catlin said.
“They see it as a major threat,” he said, referring to rural residents.
What didn't come up as a high priority for rural legislators is tackling crime — at least not in the way people in urban centers talk about the problem.
Indeed, the rhetoric on public safety espoused on both sides of the aisle — Republicans who claim it is out of control and Democrats, including the governor, who want to address auto theft and other crime with more resources — doesn't appear to gain nearly as much traction in Colorado's rural communities.
Not one of the rural lawmakers who spoke to Colorado Politics mentioned crime as one of the most pressing issues in their districts. One lawmaker said auto theft is simply not that big a deal in their district.
Drugs, and fentanyl and meth in particular, are just as big a problem in rural Colorado as it is in the Front Range, the legislators told Colorado Politics.
But Action 22's Blackhurst said crime is a big concern in her part of the state, which range from petty theft and shoplifting to aggravated assaults.
Legislation passed in the last few years has made it worse, Blackhurst said, creating a revolving door for repeat offenders.
She noted that, just before the statewide bag fee went into effect, she heard from a local Walmart that 10,000 plastic bags were stolen.
"Small crime is breaking our backs," she said.
Shoplifting has lessened the availability of some goods, as stores don't believe stocking them are worth the effort, she added.
Agriculture
While ensuring sustainable and affordable water for agriculture, the state’s second largest economic driver, tops the list for rural lawmakers, there are other issues percolating that have policymakers tied to the agriculture community wary.
One is pesticides.
The state’s pesticide applicators’ act is up for renewal this year. The sunset review conducted by the Office of Policy, Research and Regulation Reform, a division of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, recommends the act be renewed for the next 11 years.
What isn’t in the recommendations is lifting the state preemption on pesticides — under which local governments are precluding from wading into this issue — although Republicans believe the governor and some Democrats will try to add that to the sunset legislation.
The state does not permit local governments to enact regulations on pesticides, viewing it as a statewide issue where the policy should apply uniformly across the state. But urban Democrats want to see that preemption lifted so that local governments can make their own decisions about pesticides. Rep. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, has taken an interest in lifting preemption, although she told Colorado Politics she's not sure the sunset legislation is the vehicle for that change.
Pelton said he doesn’t believe lifting the preemption would have much effect in his district, as his local governments are unlikely to want to change how pesticides are regulated.
But “it’s the camel’s nose under the tent,” he said.
He said some communities, such as Wiggins in Morgan County, are seeing an influx of residents who live there but work in Denver. Those residents may want to push for regulations in Morgan County, which ranks third among agriculture-producing counties in the state, he said.
Pelton said he’s a small government guy, but ag chemicals should remain under statewide control.
Martinez said the pesticide sunset is critical for the San Luis Valley and he hopes the General Assembly takes a careful look at the needs for farmers and ranchers when they consider that legislation.
