National Democrats are touting President Joe Biden's record with a billboard in North Aurora marking his administration's first 100 days.

"America is back on track," the billboard reads, alongside a portrait of Biden. It goes on to boast: "Vaccines in arms. Checks in hands. More jobs."

The message, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, replaces a DNC ad that went up three weeks ago thanking Colorado's two U.S. senators, Denver Democrats Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, for supporting the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill signed by Biden last month.

The billboard is on Peoria Street north of East 37th Avenue on the approach to Interstate 70. A DNC spokesman said the new message will be up for a week.

“As we approach President Biden’s 100th day in office, we want to make sure folks in Denver know that America is back on track — and it’s thanks to the president’s leadership,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in a statement.

Friday is the 100th day since Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20.

The billboards thanking Biden are running in 20 cities. It's an extension of a campaign intended to remind voters of the administration's accomplishments and the role Democratic lawmakers have played as Biden gears up to push more multi-trillion dollar proposals.

The DNC pointed to statistics showing that more than 94 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, including 1.7 million Coloradans, and stimulus checks for up to $1,400 have been delivered to 3.3 million adults in Colorado and 1.3 million children.

More than 1 million jobs have been created nationwide since Biden took office, and weekly unemployment claims fell to their lowest level since a year ago, when the pandemic began.

Colorado added 6,600 payroll jobs from February to March, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and counted 25,864 jobs added for the first three months of the year, including self-employed and contract workers. In March, CDLE reported the state was down 133,900 jobs from a year earlier, at the start of the pandemic. At 6.4%, the state's unemployment rate remains higher than the 6% national average.