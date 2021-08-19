U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s husband was paid nearly a half-million dollars for consulting work with an energy firm, an income source not previously listed in campaign finance or financial disclosure filings.
The Silt Republican’s latest financial disclosure report, filed Tuesday, shows her husband Jayson was paid $478,386 in 2020 for consulting services by Terra Energy Productions. There’s no such company registered in Colorado, but the filing is likely a reference to Houston-based Terra Energy Partners, which describes itself as “the largest operator in the Piceance Basin” in Boebert’s district.
The financial disclosure filings show Terra also paid Jayson Boebert $460,601 for consulting services in 2019.
Boebert did not disclose that income last year during her successful campaign to unseat former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez. According to the Associated Press, who were first to report the story on Wednesday, “ethics and campaign finance laws require candidates and members of Congress to disclose sources of their immediate family's income, along with major investments and assets, to let voters evaluate potential conflicts of interest.”
Ben Stout, Boebert’s deputy chief of staff, told the AP that Jayson Boebert “has worked in energy production for 18 years and has had Boebert Consulting since 2012,” while deferring other questions to financial disclosures already filed. Stout was not available for comment.
Boebert’s previous financial disclosure report, filed in January 2020 when she was a candidate, lists Boebert Consulting as a source of self-employed earned income for her spouse, though that report lists the amount earned as “N/A” in both 2019 and 2018.
Meanwhile, the Federal Elections Commission earlier this week sent a letter to Boebert’s campaign asking for more information about transactions listed on her campaign finance report. Those included four Venmo transactions between May 3 and June 3 amounting to $6,650. The campaign said those were personal expenses billed in error and have been refunded.
