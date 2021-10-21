After a glitzy Capitol swearing-in ceremony in July featuring some of the Colorado’s most prominent Democrats, Denver’s first female postmaster has moved on after being promoted after less than three months officially on the job.
Lora McLucas will retain the title of Denver postmaster for the time being but has moved to Maryland after accepting a promotion to serve in an acting capacity as the state’s district manager for the U.S. Postal Service.
According to USPS spokesman James Boxrud, the dueling titles are a result of the agency’s “sink or swim” promotion structure in which promising employees are thrust into leadership roles. According to Boxrud, if they “swim,” the employees stay in their new role, with the old role reserved in case they “sink.”
Boxrud also indicated his utmost belief in McLucas’ abilities and said he didn’t expect the Colorado native to return to the Centennial State in a professional capacity any time soon. Should that come to pass, Boxrud said USPS will be looking for a new Denver postmaster in the future.
Quizzed on if there were any disciplinary considerations playing a role in McLucas’ departure, Boxrud said there were “none whatsoever.”
“She's exactly what they're looking for in the Postal Service,” Boxrud told Colorado Politics. “In my eyes, she's a true success story.”
The new role McLucas is taking on is the latest in a long career in public service. McLucas is a U.S. Army veteran who served as a medic in the Gulf War before returning to Colorado to serve in law enforcement. She started with the U.S. Postal Service in 1995 as a letter carrier in Trinidad before advancing to a number of roles, including postmaster in Wheat Ridge, Arvada and Littleton and manager of customer service operations in Denver. She served as acting Denver postmaster for three years before being promoted to the role in full in July.
The new role, which was announced in late September, will be McLucas’ first with USPS outside of her home state.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, D-Md., praised the appointment as a salve to issues troubling mail delivery in Maryland.
“The dire situation demands fresh faces and ideas, not more bureaucracy,” Ruppersberger said in a statement. “I welcome our new Maryland District Manager, Lora McLucas, who is known for her no-nonsense approach and focus on the fundamentals.”
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, and Gov. Jared Polis, who both spoke at the July swearing-in ceremony, were not available for comment.
