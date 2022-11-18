Democrat Adam Frisch formally conceded defeat to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert Friday morning after an unofficial vote count showed the Republican incumbent has a narrow lead in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Frisch, an Aspen businessman, said in an online press conference that he had just gotten off the phone with Boebert.
At noon on Friday, Frisch was down by 554 votes out of just over 327,000 votes counted, a margin of 0.17 of a percentage point.
The race is close enough to trigger a mandatory recount under Colorado law, which is expected to take place in early December, but Frisch acknowledged that a recount is highly unlikely to change the outcome.
Boebert declared victory on Twitter Thursday night, though the Associated Press said the race was too close to call and that the news organization planned to await the results of a potential recount before declaring a winner.
Frisch said Friday that he supports the process but doesn't want to "raise false hope" by continuing with his challenge.
"We believe in the integrity of elections in our great state of Colorado and are supportive of this recount to ensure continued faith and the security of our elections," Frisch said. "However, the likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small — very, very small. It would be disingenuous and unethical for us or any other group to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount."
Added Frisch: "Colorado elections are safe, accurate and secure. Please save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children and for other important causes and organizations. I just got off the phone with Representative Boebert. I called her to formally concede this election."
Boebert said on Twitter shortly after Frisch spoke that she had heard from her opponent and was enthused about working with the incoming GOP majority in the House.
"Adam Frisch called me to concede this race," she tweeted. "I look forward to getting past election season and focusing on conservative governance in the House majority. Time to get to work!"
The close race in the Republican-leaning district took nearly everyone by surprise.
Boebert, the former owner of a gun-themed restaurant and one of former President Trump's most vocal supporters, easily won the seat last cycle after upsetting a five-term GOP incumbent in the primary.
Following redistricting, the largely rural district shifted further to the right, with Republican candidates favored by about 9 percentage points, according to a nonpartisan analysis of its electorate's voting history.
After emerging from a three-way Democratic primary with a narrow win, Frisch, a former member of the Aspen City Council, ran as a centrist in a bid to win over independent voters and Republicans disillusioned with Boebert's combative approach, which he derided as "angertainment."
"We decided to run for Congress because we saw the needs of the district being ignored," Frisch said Friday. "We have shown the country that extremists politicians can be defeated, loud voices are not invincible, and shouting will not solve problems. We do not have to let hate win, but we can come together and talk about issues that are important to our individual lives and our communities."
While Frisch released an internal poll in early October that showed the race in a statistical dead heat, national election forecasters rated the seat as solidly Republican, and national party organizations declined to spend money supporting either candidate.
The political establishment was stunned on Election Night when early returns showed Frisch with a lead, which he maintained until two days after the election as counting continued. But Boebert pulled ahead and held onto a slim lead until county clerks finished posting results Friday morning.
Under Colorado law, a recount is mandatory if the margin between the two top-finishers is 0.5% or less of the leading candidate's vote total.
Using that formula, the race between Boebert and Frisch is almost certainly headed to a recount, since the 554-vote difference is well within the 819-vote threshold to trigger a recount. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold will determine if a recount is mandated after counties perform an audit of the results and complete a vote canvass, yielding official results, by Nov. 30.
A recount in the race must be completed by Dec. 13.
Editor's note: This developing story will be updated.
