U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette is calling the five leading COVID-19 vaccine makers before her congressional subcommittee to find out what they're doing to speed up production, her office said Monday evening.
The Democrat from Denver chairs of the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations subcommittee, which oversees health agencies.
Leaders of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer have been summoned to Capitol Hill to testify on Feb. 23.
COVER STORY: HEADED FOR THE HILL | Colorado congressional delegation weighs in on priorities, road ahead in Washington
As Colorado's congressional delegation prepares for Democratic control of Washington, they size up what can be gained and what can be lost under the Biden administration.
“We currently have two safe and effective vaccines authorized for use here in the U.S. and more could soon be on the way,” DeGette said in a statement, “but there is still considerable work to be done. This hearing will give us a chance to hear directly from the manufacturers of these vaccines on their efforts to scale up production so that every American can be vaccinated in the coming months.”
The same companies testified to the congressional subcommittee in July about their plans to develop and produce a vaccine.
“It’s up to us, like those before us, to protect these precious lands for future generations to enjoy just as we’ve been able to do.”
The bill would authorize the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide grants to laboratories to buy automatic, high-capacity testing equipment that allow labs to process thousands of COVID-19 tests at a time, possibly sharply cutting the wait-time for patients to get results.
The panel that U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette chairs will hold a Tuesday hearing about the slow pac…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.