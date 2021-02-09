DeGette Presides Trump Impeachment

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette is calling the five leading COVID-19 vaccine makers before her congressional subcommittee to find out what they're doing to speed up production, her office said Monday evening.

The Democrat from Denver chairs of the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations subcommittee, which oversees health agencies.

Leaders of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer have been summoned to Capitol Hill to testify on Feb. 23.

“We currently have two safe and effective vaccines authorized for use here in the U.S. and more could soon be on the way,” DeGette said in a statement, “but there is still considerable work to be done. This hearing will give us a chance to hear directly from the manufacturers of these vaccines on their efforts to scale up production so that every American can be vaccinated in the coming months.”

The same companies testified to the congressional subcommittee in July about their plans to develop and produce a vaccine. 

