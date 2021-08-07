Welcome to DC Doings, a weekly look at the Colorado congressional delegation's activity.

The Senate has been in session this week with plans to stay in town for a weekend session before departing for the August recess, which the House started a week ago. Plans could change, but at this point the Senate is scheduled to return on Sept. 13, while the House plans to gavel back in on Sept.20.

SENATE CLOSES IN ON INFRASTRUCTURE BILL ... Colorado's two Democratic senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, cheered as the $1 trillion infrastructure bill closed in on a vote in the chamber late in the week as the White House expressed confidence the "historic investment" was nearing passage.

“This is one of those things that everyone was surprised that it got done. There’s momentum,” Hickenlooper told Colorado Politics. “People want to take a victory lap, get it voted on, passed and signed. I think it will be sooner rather than later.”

Hickenlooper played a key role getting the package to the starting line, working for weeks with a bipartisan group of 20 senators to assemble a framework that garnered votes from 17 Republicans and every Democrat in a key procedural motion to start debate.

Hickenlooper said at least eight Republicans were likely to OK the bill and agree to send it to the House, a move that could come as soon as Aug. 7, following a marathon debate to consider dozens of amendments.

Bennet called the bill "a good initial investment in building the 21st century American infrastructure that this moment demands" in a statement and touted inclusion of numerous proposals he's pushed.

Noting the "wildfires, mudslides, and flash floods tearing through Colorado," however, Bennet added: "I look forward to working with my colleagues to make additional investments to cut climate pollution, advance clean energy, and build an economy that delivers opportunity for all.”

IN THE HOPPER ... Rep. Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat, introduced legislation on Aug. 3 to promote electric vehicle charging capabilities in previously underserved communities.

The Community Vehicle Charging Act would establish a five-year, $375 million grant program to encourage charging stations in areas that are already bearing the brunt of climate change.

“Environmental justice communities have disproportionately borne the impacts of vehicle pollution and must be able to benefit from the clean air and clean transportation that electric vehicle infrastructure can provide,” Crow said in a statement.

The bill's other chief sponsors are Democratic Reps. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, Ritchie Torres of New York and Gwen Moore of Wisconsin.

• Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, introduced legislation on Aug. 6 to expand job training and placement services for homeless veterans by reauthorizing the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program through 2025.

“Our nation’s veterans have sacrificed so much for our country and for our freedom, we cannot let any of them fall through the cracks,” Neguse said in a statement.

“Employers want to hire our veterans, and veterans want employment where their skills and service is valued. This legislation helps make that happen. For those that have served us, we must serve them by ensuring they are equipped with the proper resources to thrive.”

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN ... Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, wrote an Aug. 2 letter asking Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to reimburse Colorado farmers and ranchers participating in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, which involves using acreage that has been retired from irrigation.

Reimbursement under the program uses "antiquated data" and "is uneven at best," Buck wrote, often failing to provide an adequate incentive to participants.

The program currently pays farmers in different counties amounts ranging from $130 in Kit Carson County to $231 per acre in Yuma County, Buck noted. "If a farmer knows that his neighbor just over the county line is getting paid significantly more for involvement in a conservation program, he is less likely to participate," Buck said.

• Neguse sent a letter on Aug. 7 asking the Energy and Commerce Committee to hold a hearing on Ally's Act, bipartisan legislation he is sponsoring to increase access to specialized hearing devices.

The bill, inspired by a youngster from Broomfield whose hearing device — a osseointegrated device — isn't covered by her insurance company.

“Despite being born with microtia and atresia — born without a right ear and a missing ear canal — and therefore requiring the use of a bone anchored hearing aid," Neguse wrote, the girl's private insurance company denied coverage for the device — something insurance companies consistently do.

The devices, he added, "are necessary to provide life-changing access to hearing to individuals who cannot be helped with traditional forms of hearing aids, yet these devices can cost thousands of dollars without consistent coverage by insurance companies. "

FOR THE RECORD ... Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, honored Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center's fifth anniversary with recognition in the Congressional Record and a presentation to Jay Cimino and retired Col. Bob McLaughlin at the center.

"Mt. Carmel represents the pinnacle of excellence when it comes to community-driven, public-private partnerships that treat and serve our veterans," Lamborn said. "From their state-of-the-art facilities to their forward-thinking mental health and job placement programs, they address every need our brave men and women face. I congratulate Jay, Bob, and the entire staff at Mt. Carmel on this milestone and commend them for their continued passion, vision, and leadership in this important mission."

GOING MOBILE ... Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican, announced this month's mobile office hours at locations throughout the sprawling 3rd Congressional District.

"If you are having issues with a federal agency, want to share your story, or want your voice to be heard, please come to one of our mobile office hours, and my office will be happy to assist you," she said in a statement.

Staff will be able to help with federal agencies, including securing passports, resolving Social Security or Medicare issues and dealing with the IRS, Boebert's office said. Constituents are also welcome to show up to share their views on issues.

Check times here for the following stops:

• Aug. 12 in Gypsum at the Gypsum Rec Center

• Aug. 19 in Silverton at the Grand Imperial Hotel; in Ridgeway at the True Grit Cafe; and in Telluride at the Wilkinson Public Library

• Aug. 20 in Dove Creek at the Dolores County Administration Building; and in Cortez at the Montezuma County Administration Building

• Aug. 25 in Center at Center Town Hall.

TWEET OF THE WEEK ... Crow welcomed Afghan translators and other Special Immigrant Visa applicants from Afghanistan to the United States when the evacuees arrived on Aug. 2 at Fort Lee in Petersburg, Va.

An Army Ranger combat veteran, Crow sponsored legislation to expand the program and speed processing as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan after two decades.

Last week — we passed bipartisan legislation, including the HOPE Act & ALLIES Act, to help bring our Afghan partners to safety.⬇️⬇️Today, I was honored to be at Fort Lee to welcome the first group of evacuated Afghans & their families to their new home in the US. #TakeThemToo pic.twitter.com/2Pz2spWy4S — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) August 2, 2021

"Last week — we passed bipartisan legislation, including the HOPE Act & ALLIES Act, to help bring our Afghan partners to safety," Crow tweeted. "Today, I was honored to be at Fort Lee to welcome the first group of evacuated Afghans & their families to their new home in the US."

He added: "I spoke with a few young Afghan girls who want to be doctors. I told them 'you’re in the U.S. now and can pursue your dream safely.'

"We will keep working to help those still left in Afghanistan get to safety in the U.S. We can’t leave our friends behind."

In a statement issued after the visit, Crow said he accompanied Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Wisconsin and Joni Ernst of Iowa and Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida to greet the Afghans and their families.

“As we withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, we must stand by those who stood by us," he added. "There are still thousands of Afghan partners and their families waiting for evacuation and in grave danger. I look forward to working with the Biden Administration and my colleagues in Congress to finish the job and honor our promises.”