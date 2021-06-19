Welcome to DC Doings, a weekly look at the Colorado congressional delegation's activity.

This week both the House and Senate were in session. Both chambers will also be gaveled in the week of June 21, though the House isn't convening until Tuesday.

The entire delegation voted this week to make Juneteenth the 11th annual federal holiday, commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States and celebrated on June 19, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 with the news slaves were free.

"Our systems in this country, from housing to education to our criminal justice system, perpetuate systemic inequality against BIPOC (Black, indignous and people of color)," tweeted Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet on June 19. "We must confront and dismantle the systemic racism that plagues our society. #Juneteenth is a reminder of how far we still have to go."

His Democratic colleague, Sen. John Hickenlooper, tweeted: "Today, on #Juneteenth, we recognize the oldest known celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States. It’s also a reminder that our country is still reckoning with structural racism that continues to plague our health, justice, and economic systems."

Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, cheered the holiday's adoption and urged his Twitter followers to celebrate.

"Wishing all Americans a Happy Juneteenth! Happy to have voted to make it an official federal holiday. All American’s should celebrate and recognize the importance of American History. God Bless!" Buck tweeted.

HEAR YE, HEAR YE ... Hickenlooper and Bennet talked up the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act — known universally as the CORE Act — on June 17 when the sweeping public lands bill was among 14 public lands bills considered in a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee's Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining.

The bill would protect 400,000 acres in the state, including designating 73,000 acres as wilderness and making Camp Hale the first National Historic Landscape. This is the legislation's second appearance in the Senate after making it to committee last year but failing to get a vote. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, is again the bill's prime sponsor in the House, which passed the CORE Act earlier this year.

“The CORE Act is a testament to the hard work and commitment of people in my state who care deeply about protecting our public lands," Bennet told the committee.

Hickenlooper, who sits on the committee, called the bill a model of collaboration with local government officials and other stakeholders who have been involved in its drafting.

“It represents almost a decade of thoughtful engagement with ranchers, hunters, outdoor recreationists, and anglers, as well as county commissioners and so many other local officials," Hickenlooper said.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents the Western Slope-based 3rd Congressional District, opposed the bill in the House and put out a statement slamming it the day it was heard in the Senate committee.

“The CORE Act is a partisan land-grab promoted by big-city Democrats who aren’t affected by the land-use bureaucracy that they are shoving down rural Colorado’s throat," she said.

THE AYES HAVE IT ... The Senate Commerce Committee on June 16 passed a measure introduced by Hickenlooper to require the U.S. Department of Transportation to return a $28.9 million deposit Colorado's Regional Transportation District put down years ago for a federal loan to redevelop Denver's Union Station.

The proposal requires the federal agency to return deposits — plus interest — within 60 days of loan repayments. RTD paid the deposit in 2010 to secure a $155 million loan for the Union Station project, which it repaid in full in 2017 but has yet to get its deposit back.

“Every borrower paying back a DOT loan should quickly receive their initial deposit back,” said Hickenlooper in a statement. “Our solution gives RTD their $28.9 million and protects future borrowers from the same bureaucratic limbo.”

• The Senate Commerce Committee on June 16 unanimously passed another Hickenlooper amendment to help create uniform national standards to determine when marijuana has impaired driving ability.

The amendment requires the Department of Transportation to figure out how researchers can get access to samples of marijuana — currently illegal under federal law — and study how use of the drug impairs driving.

“Colorado led the way on marijuana legalization,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “The federal government needs to catch up by lifting outdated restrictions on the scientific study of cannabis so we can prevent driving while high.”

IN THE HOPPER ... A bill introduced June 14 sponsored by Neguse and co-sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora seeks to prevent law enforcement agencies from using the sedative ketamine during arrest or detention of suspects.

The legislation is a reaction to the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was injected with the drug while under arrest in Aurora.

“In far too many circumstances ketamine is being used to help effectuate arrests without a full appreciation of the health risks,” Neguse said in a statement.

“The tragic death of Elijah McClain in Colorado underscores the clear need to rethink the use of this drug in cases of arrest and detention to ensure nothing like this ever happens again to a member of our community."

The bill would withhold millions in federal law enforcement grants from state and local agencies unless they certify that they forbid the use of ketamine outside hospital settings for medical purposes.

• Bennet teamed up with Sens. Angus King, a Maine independent, and Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, to introduce a bill on June 15 to provide $40 billion in funding to pay for what the senators call "future-proof" broadband networks to the whole country.

The Broadband Reform and Investment to Drive Growth in the Economy Act of 2021 — the BRIDGE Act — would prioritize inviting in broadband to provide high-speed internet service for underserved communities and in high-cost areas, Bennet's office said. One feature of the bill would require new networks to provide at least one low-cost option for low-income users.

“The BRIDGE Act turns the page on Washington’s failed approach to closing the digital divide,” Bennet said in a statement.

“Our bipartisan bill puts states in the driver’s seat. It empowers communities to deploy their own networks to promote choice and competition. And it significantly raises the standard for any new broadband networks to ensure they meet America’s needs, not only today, but for years to come — from telemedicine to teleworking, distance learning, precision agriculture, and the emerging technologies that will transform our lives."

• Crow was among two dozen lawmakers who introduced bipartisan legislation on June 17 aimed at expediting the visa process and increasing the number of visas available for Afghan interpreters and others who helped the U.S. during the Afghan war.

The Averting Loss of Life and Injury by Expediting SIVs Act — the ALLIES Act — was introduced by members of the Honoring our Promises Working Group, a coalition of lawmakers founded by Crow, an Army Ranger veteran who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The bill would increase the number of available Afghan Special Immigrant Visas by 8,000 and remove roadblocks that have slowed the application and approval process as the U.S. military nears a planned Sept. 11 withdrawal of forces from the country.

“When I served in Iraq and Afghanistan, I worked closely with local translators and contractors who were critical to our safety and the success of our mission," Crow said in a statement. "They performed this service at great risk to themselves and their families, but with the understanding that the U.S. would stand by them. Now it is time for the U.S. to honor our promises and protect our Afghan partners."

• Buck joined with fellow Republicans Rep. Rick Allen of Georgia and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas on June 14 to introduce legislation to ban federal funds from being used to teach the 1619 Project in K-12 schools, calling a curriculum based on a New York Times project that looked at American history as beginning the year when slavery was introduced to the colonies.

“Critical Race Theory is dangerous, anti-American, and has no place in our nation’s schools,” Buck said in a statement. “School curriculum plays a critical role in a child’s development and greatly influences the type of adult they will become. Children shouldn’t be taught that they will be treated differently or will be racist because of their skin color.”

Buck introduced the same bill, dubbed the Saving American History Act, last year.

• Bennet introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation on June 16 to give tax relief to participants in the AmeriCorps national service program.

Joining Bennet sponsoring the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award Tax Relief Act are Republicans Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, and Democrat John Larson of Connecticut.

The bill would exclude an education award available to AmeriCorps workers from taxable gross income.

"AmeriCorps members make critical contributions to our communities in Colorado and across the country, working countless hours of service to improve the lives of our kids and neighbors," Bennet said in a statement. "It’s past time we recognize their commitment. By eliminating this unnecessary burden on AmeriCorps members, we can ensure they receive the full award they deserve to help pay for higher education."

THE BULLY PULPIT ... Bennet and Hickenlooper were among 10 Western state senators signing a letter asking Biden to provide additional relief to states facing the combination of extreme drought and wildfires.

With almost half of Colorado experiencing drought and an "extremely critical" fire warning issued by the National Weather Service for Northwest Colorado, the lawmakers make a case in the letter that the scale of last year's wildfires "demands additional resources that can only be delivered through a disaster supplemental."

“We write to urge you to provide relief to states that are struggling with the impact of extreme drought and wildfire this summer and uncompensated damage from past wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and storms. We urge you to request additional funding to meet those needs,” the letter reads.

The others who signed on were Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon; Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein of California; Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona; and Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada.

• Crow, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the committee's chairman, wrote Biden administration officials on June 16 asking for a review of the decision to move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from its temporary home in Colorado Springs to Hunstville, Ala.

The lawmakers are joining a chorus of Colorado officials and others urging the administration to reverse the relocation decision, which was announced in the closing days of the Trump administration.

The letter cites the intelligence community's dependence on U.S. space operations and highlight's Colorado's role as the "premier space activity hub" in the country.

In a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, the lawmakers expressed concern over the impact the decision would have on the Intelligence Community, specifically citing the Intelligence Community’s dependencies and missions and the U.S. ability to maintain superiority in space.

Crow and Schiff also called attention to Colorado’s role as a hub for the country's space activity.

“We believe that the operational integration between (the Intelligence Community) and DoD space communities and other joint sites in Colorado as well as the total cost to the government must be considered when making the final basing decision,” Schiff and Crow wrote.

TWEET OF THE WEEK ... Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, on June 18 presented World War II medals to 102-year-old Father Ed Flaherty.

Flaherty earned the honors for his service as an Army medic in the Pacific theater from 1941-45, but might have never gotten around to receiving the medals had a manager at the retirement home where Flaherty lives not learned about his deeds and contacted Perlmutter's office, a Perlmutter staffer said.

Father Flaherty’s service helped to defend our nation’s democracy & ideals abroad at a crucial moment in world history. We are forever indebted to him for his service to our community & sacrifice on behalf of our country. #TisAPrivilege pic.twitter.com/66rZUQDk8L — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) June 18, 2021

He was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal; American Defense Service Medal; American Campaign Medal; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars; World War II Victory Medal; Honorable Service Lapel Button - WWII; and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star.

"It is a statement of the obvious that presenting these medals to Father Flaherty, 75-plus years after he earned them, is just a bit overdue," quipped retired U.S. Army Major Gen. Steven Best, who helped out with the ceremony.

Tweeted Perlmutter: "Father Flaherty’s service helped to defend our nation’s democracy & ideals abroad at a crucial moment in world history. We are forever indebted to him for his service to our community & sacrifice on behalf of our country. #TisAPrivilege."