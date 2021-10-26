CU Boulder is in line to receive a $1.4 million federal grant to support the Rocky Mountain Trade Adjustment Assistance Center.
The grant, announced Tuesday by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, is one of 11, totaling $13.5 million, doled out by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The funds go to support Trade Adjustment Assistance Centers, which “help manufacturers affected by imports adjust to increasing global competition and to create jobs.”
“The Biden administration is committed to providing communities and businesses with the resources they need to succeed in a global marketplace,” said Raimondo in a statement. “EDA Trade Adjustment Assistance Centers provide manufacturers with the technical assistance they need to implement projects to regain global competitiveness, expand market share, and create good paying jobs.”
The funds heading to Colorado will go to the Boulder-based RMTAAC, a nonprofit funded by the EDA that is affiliated with the Business Research Division of the Leeds School of Business on CU’s flagship campus.
Along with CU, the other 10 grant recipients include:
- $1.1 million to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, for the Great Lakes Trade Adjustment Assistance Center;
- $1.1 million to the University of Missouri–Columbia, for the Mid-America Trade Adjustment Assistance Center;
- $1.2 million to the MidAtlantic Employers’ Association, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, for the Mid-Atlantic Trade Adjustment Assistance Center;
- $1 million to Applied Strategies International, Ltd., Chicago, Illinois, for the Midwest Trade Adjustment Assistance Center;
- $1.5 million to the New England Trade Adjustment Assistance Center, Inc., North Billerica, Massachusetts, for the New England Trade Adjustment Assistance Center;
- $1 million to the Research Foundation of the State University of New York at Binghamton, for the Trade Adjustment Assistance Center Serving New York, New Jersey and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico;
- $1.3 million to the Trade Task Group, Seattle, Washington, for the Northwest Trade Adjustment Assistance Center;
- $1.2 million to the Georgia Tech Research Corporation, Atlanta, Georgia, for the Southeastern Trade Adjustment Assistance Center;
- $1.2 million to the University of Texas at San Antonio, for the Southwest Trade Adjustment Assistance Center;
- $1.4 million to the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, for the Western Trade Adjustment Assistance Center.
