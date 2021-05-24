U.S. Rep. Jason Crow and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet are reintroducing legislation to halt transfer of immigrant detainees between detention facilities during the coronavirus pandemic after a recent spike in cases at an Aurora facility.

The Colorado Democrats on Monday said the End Transfer of Detained Immigrants Act will help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and other diseases that have led to outbreaks at more than 125 immigrant detention facilities since the pandemic began.

The privately run Aurora Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, owned and operated by operated by GEO Group Inc., reported nearly 100 COVID-19 cases last month in the facility's largest outbreak to date, following the transfer of more than 200 detainees from detention facilities along the southern border.

The bill, which was first introduced last year, would also require ICE facilities to release detainees if they can't adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“In Colorado, we’ve seen the risks posed by unnecessary detainee transfer between facilities, including COVID-19 exposure and other communicable diseases," Crow said in a statement. "That’s why I called on the Department of Homeland Security to end this practice early on in the pandemic, because of the threat it posed to the health of detainees, facility staff, and our community."

He called the bill "a commonsense and necessary step in the fight against COVID-19.”

“This pandemic has only exacerbated already existing concerns of poor and unsafe living conditions for detained immigrants, and we have seen the health risks that come with transferring immigrants in ICE custody between different facilities,” Bennet said in a statement.

“This legislation would no longer allow ICE to make unnecessary transfers to reduce the spread of the virus and protect our community as we continue to recover.”

The House bill is also sponsored by Texas Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Veronica Escobar, both Democrats. Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are sponsoring the bill along with Bennet.

Crow has been monitoring COVID-19 statistics at the Aurora facility as part of weekly reports his office has been issuing for nearly two years on conditions at the prison. The latest report, dated May 12, showed 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility with another 17 detainees being monitored. The facility has counted 493 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.