A bipartisan trio from Colorado’s congressional delegation is working with Broomfield Army veteran Scott Henkel to save an interpreter he worked with while deployed in Afghanistan.

CBS4 reported Hinkel is being aided in his efforts to evacuate the interpreter from Kabul in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country by Reps. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, Jason Crow, D-Aurora, and Ken Buck, R-Windsor.

“We cannot leave this hero behind,” Buck said in a tweet.

I am working closely with @RepJoeNeguse and @RepJasonCrow to save Colorado Army veteran Scot Henkel’s interpreter from Afghanistan. We cannot leave this hero behind.https://t.co/zsh8J9KOVw — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 17, 2021

According to the CBS4 story, Henkel has been trying to win visas for the interpreter, his wife and their four young children for a decade. But the urgency to get the family out of Afghanistan ratcheted up in recent days as Taliban forces stormed through Afghanistan, capturing the country’s major cities in the wake of the U.S. troop withdrawal.

“We deployed hundreds of times together, in conditions that were extreme heat and extreme cold, as well as extreme danger,” Henkel told CBS4 in an interview. “The United States of America committed to him and other interpreters that we will take care of you, that we will be there for you.”

The story indicated Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, both Denver Democrats, are involved in the effort to rescue the interpreter and his family.

Buck also tweeted the email hotline his office set up to help Americans and those who aided American forces in Afghanistan has been busy over the last 24 hours. During that period, Buck said his office had been notified of seven cases of Americans trapped in Afghanistan and an additional 10 cases of family members of those granted visas for their worked with the U.S. Armed Forces who need help fleeing the Taliban.

