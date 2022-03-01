Even as U.S. President Joe Biden sought to rally Americans at home and allies abroad against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Republicans and Democrats in Colorado remained deeply divided, with some GOP members blaming the president for Vladimir Putin's war in Europe.
The president's allies maintained that the Biden administration is meeting America's domestic and international challenges head on.
But against the backdrop of war and destruction and fatigue emanating from battling a shapeshifting virus, Democrats' remarks appeared restrained.
“I stand with President Biden in defense of democracy and freedom at home and with our allies abroad. Colorado is doing its part to welcome refugees and strongly penalize Putin’s extreme aggression,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.
Polis, who said Colorado is prepared to welcome Ukrainian refugees, is seeking sanctions closer to home, notably by divesting from Russian-owned assets.
“The president has been there for Colorado during our time of need and hardworking Coloradans know they can count on this president to have their back through challenging times,” Polis said, referring to Biden's visit to Boulder in the aftermath of the Marshall fire, the most destructive fire in state history.
“The U.S. is reemerging under (Biden's) leadership: Ending the pandemic, combating inflation, restoring our place on the global stage," Democrat U.S. Rep. Jason Crow said on Twitter. "The work is far from over, but I’m proud of the steps we've taken to put families first and position the United States to lead.”
Republicans, on the other hand, insisted Biden's actions have weakened the country and emboldened its enemies.
“President Biden’s poor foreign policy decisions have fueled the rise of the Taliban and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn said on Twitter.
Lamborn later told Colorado Politics that he listened "very closely" to Biden's speech and was disappointed.
“I wish I would’ve heard him making some course corrections on some of the failed policies he’s been involved in. I didn’t see him changing course at all. I’m not happy about that,” Lamborn said.
Also on Twitter, Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said he is glad to see Biden finally shutting down American airspace to Russia, an action he described as "days late."
"We need a leader, not a follower. #SOTUinCrisis,” he said.
Biden, who faces disquiet at home and danger abroad, delivered his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression.
The White House had conceived Tuesday night's speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden's domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. Instead, it has taken on new significance with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.
Biden highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia's economy through sanctions.
"Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated," the president said. "He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."
He asked Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., who sat by first lady Jill Biden, to stand.
"We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people," Biden told Markarova.
The president outlined the actions taken by America and other countries, notably sanctions meant to squeeze Russia's economy, as well as lethal and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
"Putin has unleashed violence and chaos. But while he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," he said.
Turning to domestic affairs, Biden sought to portray America as a country that is finally returning to "more normal routines" after two years of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic. He touted the American American Rescue Plan and infrastructure spending, and asked Congress to approve a slew of legislation he said would help American families and strengthen the American economy.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will have safer roads, shorter commutes times, expanded broadband and better access to local businesses. Real. Tangible. Results," U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat, responded to Biden's address on Twitter.
Neguse cheered Biden's platform: Affordable preschool, ending gun violence and comprehensive immigration reform, among others.
Added U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet: “Childhood poverty doesn't have to be a permanent feature of our democracy. Extend the Child Tax Credit and we can cut it nearly in half.”
State Rep. David Ortiz, D-Littleton, called Democrats' infrastructure plan "transformational," adding it would "positively impact this nation for generations to come. How about that for America first?"
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette echoed the president's call to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month.
“President Biden is right. We need to cut the cost of insulin now! No one should have to pay more than $35 (a month) for the insulin they need to stay alive," DeGette said on Twitter.
State Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, noted Colorado's actions in this arena.
"It was only a few years ago when a small group of advocates and I were sounding the alarm about insulin prices," he wrote on Twitter. "Now, (Colorado) has affordable insulin for everyone and the (president) is talking about it in his State of the Union speech — really something."
But Buck, the Windsor Republican, said it's Biden's policies that have made life more difficult for American families.
“Biden to American small business owners: 'Lower your costs, not your wages.' How about you, (Biden), stop raising costs on businesses and families with your radical, socialist spending?” Buck said on Twitter.
“For instance, his whole approach to energy is to release oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, not to produce more oil,” he added. “It hasn’t crossed his mind to let the American producers produce more energy.”
Lamborn, the Colorado Springs Republican, told Colorado Politics he was also unhappy that Biden blamed inflation on supply chain issues rather than “overspending.”
He said he was glad to hear some of the things Biden said and pleased that the president opened on a bipartisan topic, drawing about the nation’s united support for Ukraine.
“The way he started out, that was on a good, bipartisan note. Everyone’s in favor of that, that’s really heartwarming to see.”
Added Lamborn: “I liked when he talked about supporting veterans. He talked about funding the police. That was very bipartisan.”
Still, Lamborn said he found plenty to disagree with in the speech.
“He called for a lot of bills to pass that are not going to pass and should not pass — the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, big spending, some kind of reworked version of Build Back Better. Some of his proposals are for things that are dead on arrival in the Senate that have passed the House, or he’s going to have trouble getting it to 60 votes in the Senate.”
And for some Republicans, the answer to America's woes lies in Biden's resignation.
About 45 minutes before Biden was scheduled to start speaking, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, no fan of the administration, said on Twitter she thought the president should step down if he wanted to upgrade the nation.
“The best way to improve the State of the Union is for Biden to announce his resignation,” said Boebert, who introduced legislation to impeach Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in September.
She later added: “Every word you heard from Joe Biden was a lie. We expected bad, but the (State of the Union) is worse than we ever could’ve imagined. Let’s take our country back in 2022 — donate today and help us ensure victory!”
Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.
