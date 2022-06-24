Here's a roundup of reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday that struck down Roe vs. Wade decision from Colorado's politicos and advocates on both sides of the abortion aisle.
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor: “The Supreme Court made the right decision in overturning Roe v. Wade, a tragic abortion mandate that has cost over 73 million unborn babies their lives. The power to decide this profound moral question has officially returned to the states, where it will be debated and settled in the way it should be in our democratic society—by the people.”
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.: “In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that a woman’s choice about whether to have an abortion is a fundamental, Constitutional right. For half a century, courts have repeatedly upheld this decision as a bedrock of American law.
“Today, a radical majority of the Supreme Court demolished fifty years of legal precedent. This activist ruling strips women of their individual liberty to make intensely personal decisions about their bodies and futures, and eviscerates their Constitutionally protected rights to freedom and equality.
“This ruling is not the last word. In the months ahead, the American people have the opportunity to elect pro-choice majorities in the Congress and in state legislatures across the country to codify in law the fundamental right to choose.”
“Voters are getting just a taste of what Republicans do when they have the opportunity to wield power. They’ve burst the door wide open to a dangerous future in America where women will no longer have the power to make their own choice to get an abortion. Women and health care professionals can now be arrested, interrogated, prosecuted, and imprisoned in our country, and we need to be clear that people will die as a result of this decision.
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.: “For 50 years, the Constitution has protected a woman’s right to their own health care decisions. Today’s ruling shatters that freedom. It threatens not just a woman’s physical health and control over their own futures, but it also threatens to put them and their doctors in jail.
“The vast majority of Americans support the right to an abortion. Republicans should join Democrats today and vote to keep politics out of reproductive health care decisions. Let’s follow Colorado’s lead and protect the right to choose.”
We’re heading to the Supreme Court now to make our voices heard.We won’t go back! pic.twitter.com/olcsPOBCph— Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) June 24, 2022
U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, and Barbara Lee, D-Calif., co-chairs of the House Pro-Choice Caucus: “We cannot overstate the devastating impact that this horrific decision will have on millions of people across this country. By disregarding fifty years of legal precedent, the U.S. Supreme Court has effectively stripped away from 36 million women the freedom to control their own bodies and have handed that power, instead, to the politicians in their states.
“Every situation and pregnancy is different, and everyone deserves the power and freedom to make their own decisions about their health, lives and future. Yet now, as a result of today’s decision, women in nearly half of the states across the U.S. face a terrifying legal landscape when trying to access the abortion care they need – one that will undoubtedly put the health and economic futures of millions of women at risk.
“For Republicans determined to control other people’s reproductive decisions, this decision is just the beginning of their quest to make it impossible for women to get an abortion in this country. For years, these extremists have been working to enact state laws designed to chip away at Americans’ right to access the abortion care they need. And now, as federal protections fall, these laws, which are already in place in states like Texas and Oklahoma, will soon become law in many other places as well as even more state legislatures move to ban and restrict access to abortion care within their borders.
“While such bans on abortion care affect everyone in a particular state, they disproportionately impact those who already face significant barriers to accessing the care they need – including young people, people of color, those living in rural areas and those working to make ends meet.
“As the leaders of the House Pro-Choice Caucus, we will never give up our fight to ensure that everyone in this country – regardless of where they live – has a right to make their own decisions about pregnancy and parenthood. We trust people – not politicians – to make their own decisions about their bodies, health, and lives.
“And we are more determined and committed than ever to continue doing everything we can – at every turn, and at every opportunity possible – to not only restore the protection that had been provided to us for more than 50 years under Roe, but to expand abortion access to ensure that everyone – no matter their income or zip code – has access to the care they need.”
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt: "We’ve worked for this. We’ve voted for this. We’ve prayed for this.
"Roe v. Wade is dead, and as a result, millions of children will live.
"Praise God!"
LIFE WINS! Glory to God 🙌— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 24, 2022
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette: “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade is deeply disappointing. The ruling, which departs from nearly fifty years of legal precedent, will deprive countless women across the country of the freedom to make deeply personal reproductive health decisions.”
“Our work does not end today, and we cannot lose faith. House Democrats know the importance of protecting our freedoms and constitutional rights. That is why we passed legislation earlier this year to codify Roe v. Wade. While these efforts fell short in the Senate, we must continue to make every effort to secure passage of this critical legislation.”
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R0Colorado Springs: “I applaud the Supreme Court for making the right decision! The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, made half a century ago, was tragically wrong and caused insurmountable damage to our nation. Human life is precious from conception to natural death and this ruling will save countless innocent lives.
“In the days and weeks following this decision, I will work with my pro-life colleagues in Congress to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures. While today we are rejoicing, the fight now turns to the states where the American people must go on the offense for life.
“We must defend the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every American - born and unborn. I will never waiver in the fight to protect the most vulnerable among us.""
Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.: “Coloradans do not want politicians making their healthcare decisions. Because of my administration and Democratic leadership in the legislature, Coloradans don’t have to worry because our rights are still protected today despite the unfortunate reality that the U.S. Supreme just rolled those freedoms back for millions of Americans in other states. In Colorado, we will continue to choose freedom and we stand against government control over our bodies. State leadership matters now more than ever and in Colorado we will not retreat to an archaic era where the powerful few controlled the freedoms over our bodies and health decisions,“ said Governor Jared Polis.
"This April, Gov. Polis signed a new law, the Reproductive Health Equity Act,which codifies protections to ensure that abortion and choice remain legal in Colorado. Governor Polis recently joined a coalition of 17 governors urging Congressional Leaders to take immediate action and pass legislation protecting reproductive rights; unfortunately that measure, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives, failed in the U.S. Senate. Under the Polis-Primavera administration and in partnership with the legislature, Colorado has enacted laws to protect access to abortion and reproductive health care and services. Colorado was the first state to allow safe, legal abortion, which was signed into law by Republican Governor John Love in 1967."
Attorney General Phil Weiser, D-Colo.: “Today, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned 50 years of settled and reaffirmed legal precedent affirming the constitutional right to an abortion. The Court’s decision is not only legally incorrect, but also remarkably out of step with the views of the two-thirds of Americans who believe government should not interfere in a woman’s very personal decision to end a pregnancy.
“The Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade will cause significant suffering and harm. In many states, women who are raped will be forced to continue the pregnancy, causing untold mental anguish and distress. Doctors providing abortions will be arrested and jailed. Women who cannot access abortion care will resort to desperate and dangerous measures to end a pregnancy, even in ways that threaten their health. Women who experience life-threatening conditions during pregnancy will die. And women of color will be disproportionately impacted. These scenarios are now realities as laws in other states restricting abortion go into effect.
“Overruling Roe v. Wade—a decision repeatedly reaffirmed over the last 50 years—was a momentous mistake on multiple levels. And the Court’s lack of sensitivity in Dobbs to a range of issues now open to litigation portends more legal battles to come. I will stand firm for protecting personal freedoms when they are attacked—whether those challenges relate to access to the morning after pill to access to birth control to marriage equality. By opening the door to chipping away these established precedents, the Supreme Court has undermined public confidence in the rule of law, dealing itself and its reputation a self-inflicted wound. The Court and the nation will come to regret this decision to undermine women’s equality and personal freedoms. That’s why I believe that, after much harm and pain to many, our country should and will find a way to permanently protect reproductive rights.
“As attorney general, I am committed to doing all I can to make certain all women have access to safe abortion care. Abortion remains legal in Colorado even after Dobbs. The Colorado Reproductive Health Equity Act guarantees the right to abortion and reproductive healthcare, including the right to medication abortion. The Dobbs decision does not curtail these rights in Colorado and these protections remain available for all seeking reproductive healthcare in our state regardless of their residency. I will continue to defend these rights and work to protect Colorado’s medical professionals who provide reproductive care to all who seek it in our state.
“As part of my duties to defend all state laws, our office will defend the Reproductive Health Equity Act in court if necessary and will ensure it is followed.”
Secretary of State Jena Griswold, D-Colo: "I am devastated and outraged. Stripping away Americans' freedom to make decisions about our bodies, health, economic independence, safety & future is an injustice and tragedy. Pregnancy should not be forced on women by government-it’s an individual’s freedom to make that choice.
"While Colorado remains a safe place, we must keep fighting. For every Texan, for every Tennessean, for every woman in Louisiana whose medical decisions have just been stripped from them and criminalized, we must keep fighting. Make no mistake: this is part of a broader assault on our fundamental rights, including our right to vote, to privacy, and to love freely — all to impose the extremist views of a few on the majority.
"The majority of voters are women. And we are mad as hell."
The majority of voters are women. And we are mad as hell.— Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) June 24, 2022
Heidi Ganahl, Republican candidate for governor: "The Supreme Court has made the right decision today in empowering the states to make their own laws regarding abortion. State rights are essential to a thriving Constitutional Republic."
Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll: “Republican control of the U.S. Senate will mean more justices who will curb personal freedoms, and we must do everything we can here in Colorado to ensure that we continue to elect pro-choice Democrats at every level.
“We are more determined than ever to make sure Colorado stays a refuge for legal and safe abortion access in the West.”
Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown: "Today is the best day. After decades of so many Americans fighting for every single life, today, the Supreme Court of the United States has finally declared that every child is worth saving and that every child must be protected. This brave decision by the Supreme Court will save countless lives and ensure that the United States is no longer listed among the likes of China and North Korea when it comes to countries with extreme abortion laws.
"I'm proud to be a member of the Pro-Life Party and the Pro-Life generation. As a mom, I know that this decision is an amazing step towards equal protection for every child. I hope this decision leads to a real conversation - between people on all sides - about how we as a country can best work together to further support our children, mothers, and families. Life is precious. I have no doubt that this is the right decision."
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat: “The decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is devastating and a dangerous reversal of precedent. Never before has the Court taken away a right. Never before has the Court opened the door so widely to an assault on other foundational rights. This decision is nothing more than an incendiary attack on women’s rights and women’s health, and the consequences to the rule of law will be profound.
"Thankfully, Colorado has protected this right, and our city and state will continue to stand up for women and their right to autonomy over their own bodies and healthcare decisions. But across the country, millions of women instantly have been relegated to second class citizens and stripped of essential freedoms. The only thing the Supreme Court achieved today is to undermine our Constitution and the people’s trust in the institution of the Court. Congress must act now to codify Roe into law to counter this highly politicized, supremely misguided action.”
Colorado Senate Democratic Caucus: “We strongly condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that has federally protected the right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution for the last 49 years. Today’s decision undermines the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court, and undercuts decades of legal precedent. By overturning Roe v. Wade, millions of pregnant Americans will lose the ability to access a safe abortion.
"We believe that every single American should have the freedom to decide when they want to start a family, and the liberty to seek out critical, often life-saving medical care, without interference from politicians. To be clear: today’s decision will not stop abortions from happening. It will stop safe abortions from happening, and put the lives of millions of Americans at risk while doing so.
"In Colorado, Democrats passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act because we anticipated that this day would come. Now and always, we will fight to ensure that every pregnant American’s decision regarding abortion and reproductive health care is respected and honored. Today serves as a stark reminder that the freedoms we enjoy cannot be taken for granted. It is also an opportunity for us to unite as Americans and demand change. We call on every single member of Congress to put politics aside and immediately pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, a federal measure that will codify abortion rights in law, once and for all. Abortion is a fundamental right, and we will fight for that right – for as long as it takes.”
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, a Democratic candidate in the 7th CD: “Today is a terrible day for civil rights in America. The U.S. Supreme Court's egregious decision to overturn 50 years of precedent by striking down Roe v. Wade is the greatest setback for reproductive rights in our lifetime. Millions of Americans' right to decide their own future and autonomy is being handed to politicians. Make no mistake, if Republicans retake majorities in Congress they will not hesitate to pass a nationwide abortion ban. I have fought to protect reproductive rights here in Colorado, and I will fight for Colorado values in Congress to ensure women have autonomy over their own reproductive health decisions.”
Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, Republican candidate in the 8th CD: "Roe V. Wade is no more, Praise God! Thank you to SCOTUS and President Trump for this victory! Pray for those in the pro-life arena whose lives are being threatened by radical socialists incensed they can’t kill babies up to the day of birth. Pray for peace in this historic time."
State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, Republican candidate in the 8th CD: "Exciting day for those of us who have toiled for the pro-life cause for so long! All life is precious, all life has value and everyone deserves a chance to write their own story. History will not look kindly on the last 50 years, but today we as a country are righting that wrong."
State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, a Democratic candidate in the 8th CD: “Today is a devastating day for America. With the fall of Roe and Republicans committed to banning abortion across our country, millions of American women have lost access to their freedom to choose and to essential health care.
“As a pediatrician, I know first hand that the government has no place in this private decision between a woman and her doctor.
“My Republican opponents have made it clear what they would do if given the chance — criminalize women and their doctors; ban abortions even in cases of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at risk; and ban some forms of birth control. This decision also threatens many other American freedoms — Justice Thomas explicitly concurred that this ruling sets a precedent to overturn rulings that established rights from birth control access to same-sex relationships and marriage.
“In the Colorado State House, I worked with my colleagues to not only protect a woman’s right to choose but also expand reproductive health care. In Congress, I will fight like hell to ensure we establish by federal law the freedom for women to choose.”
State Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, Republican candidate in the 5th CD: "God Bless #SCOTUS for overturning #RoevWade!!!"
God Bless #SCOTUS for overturning #RoevWade!!! https://t.co/5rc3nXNUXS— Rep. Dave “Let’s Go Brandon” Williams (@RepDaveWilliams) June 24, 2022
Erik Aadland, Republican candidate in the 7th CD: "I agree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and applaud their courage in turning this back to the states. As a father of three children, I am distinctly pro-Life. As a Congressman, I will take a stand against any federal funding of abortion, upholding the Hyde Amendment. Abortion should be a states’ rights issue, and even though I strongly disagree with the permissiveness of the recent Colorado law (HB 1279) which puts us on par with the laws of North Korea and China, I also respect the legislative process for the people of Colorado to decide how this sensitive issue is managed within the state."
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains President and CEO Adrienne Mansanares: “Let me be clear: Today, just like yesterday and tomorrow as well, our doors are open. In the Rocky Mountain region, access is safe and abortion care is legal. As we process the vast and devastating implications of this unprecedented reversal of our liberties, know that PPRM will do everything we can to care for all who need us. Our story doesn’t end today. The Supreme Court won’t have the last word on access to abortion care. We will.”
One Colorado Executive Director Nadine Bridges: “I myself am a descendant of a great grandmother, who died giving birth to my grandfather, because their white hospitals wouldn't treat her. She was seen as not worthy, less than and today, we are still seen that way. The policing of bodies is not new to poor folks, Black people, Indigenous folx, and the Latinx community. These inequities are pervasive in the structures under which our society operates. It’s no coincidence that the same people calling for the inspection of young bodies to determine whether or not they can play on a sports team and the incarceration of families who support these young bodies, are the same folks working to control our personal sexual and reproductive health decisions and incarcerate those who dare to defy them. We must stand in defiance. Together, we must disrupt these systems of power and take control of our own choices. We must refuse to allow anyone to treat any of us as not human or whole!”
Danielle Neuschwanger, American Constitution Party nominee for governor: "A historical decision Roe v Wade has been overturned, giving the power back to the states. This is an opportunity to correct moral wrongs & support women’s rights in a healthy journey moving forward. We can create the change we need to see in this world."
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.