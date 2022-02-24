Colorado's public officials joined the chorus of condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for tough sanctions and swift punishment against the invading nation and its strongman, Vladimir Putin.
While Democrats and Republicans are united in denouncing Putin's decision, Republicans also blamed President Joe Biden, saying the latter's actions, notably America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, "set the stage" for the Russian invasion.
In a wide-ranging attack Thursday, Russia hit cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
“Putin’s corrupt and self-serving distortion of history and disregard for international law has upended the post WWII order. His violent path will result in grave consequences not only for the Ukrainian people but for the Russian people as well," U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement. “The United States, coordinating with our allies and partners, must punish Putin immediately for his unprovoked aggression. We should impose the full weight of economic sanctions right now, explore options to bolster the Ukrainian resistance, and stand resolute in our support of democracy and the rule of law.”
"We stand ready to support the people of Ukraine — you’re not alone," Hickenlooper said in a tweet. "Working with our allies, we must enact crippling sanctions & show Putin the consequences of his tyranny will be devastating for Russia."
Here are the other reactions — both via statements or Twitter — from Colorado's leaders:
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow: "An unprecedented era of relative peace and stability in Europe has come to an end. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not just a violation of international law but a tyrannical, unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign democratic nation. Putin’s recklessness will cause terrible death and suffering for both the Ukrainian and Russian people. His goal is clear: redraw borders by force to reestablish the Soviet era block and undermine democracy in Europe and throughout the world."
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn: "Weakness invites aggression. Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine, with all the bloodshed, destruction, and instability that brings, as a direct result of Joe Biden's weakness. In just 13 short months, Biden made a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, failed to fully sanction the Nord Stream II Pipeline, and begged the Russians and others to increase oil production after shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline. Although the blood of innocent Ukrainians is on Putin's hands, it is Joe Biden's failures that set the stage. Weakness invites aggression."
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert: "America’s energy independence has never been more important to our economy, national security and the safety for our allies throughout the world. How many times will Democrats fail to recognize that the instability of world affairs and economic shocks come at the hands of dictators who fuel their terror on the world stage with dollars we and our allies are forced to spend on their oil and gas exports? It’s time to be smarter than the dictators. I call on this administration and my colleagues in the United States Congress to immediately unleash our national energy production capabilities. We must regain our energy independence and also take immediate steps to export far more of our clean liquid natural gas to our European allies. Taking these steps will help tame inflation, contain our enemies’ ability to fund their military ambitions and strengthen democracies throughout the world."
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse: "The UN Security Council — as it is literally being chaired by Russia — debating tonight as Russia simultaneously attacks Ukraine is theatre of the absurd. The institution is broken."
U.S. Rep, Diana DeGette: “There’s a special place in hell for people like Vladimir Putin. By launching a full-blown, unprovoked, unjustifiable attack on the people of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin – and Vladimir Putin alone – is responsible for the catastrophic loss of life and unprecedented destruction that this war will bring. The U.S. and its allies stand steadfast with the people of Ukraine in this fight to protect their sovereignty. We will not stand idly by and watch a peaceful nation be overrun in such a brutal way. The U.S. will continue to work closely with our partners and allies around the world to ensure Russia is held fully accountable and pays a tremendous price for its actions."
Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.
