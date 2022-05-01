Bennet Denver

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is greeted by guests before First Lady Jill Biden opens the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit Denver on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Community College of Denver’s Auraria Campus in downtown Denver.

 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

"I'm experiencing minor, cold-like symptoms and plan to work virtually while quarantining at our home in Denver this week," Bennet said.

"I encourage all Coloradans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves, their families, and our communities," he added.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado have increased for the first time after weeks of welcome declines, with the reversal fueled by the increased presence of sub-strains of the omicron variant.

Hospitalizations, as well as case and positivity rates, have all ticked upward in the latter half of April, state officials said. The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in Colorado has doubled over the past month, and the positivity rate has ticked above the 5% threshold, a sign that the virus is spreading faster.

But still, both of those metrics — along with hospitalizations — are far below what they were in mid-January or during much of the delta wave that swept through the state in the latter part of 2021.

