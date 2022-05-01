U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.
"I'm experiencing minor, cold-like symptoms and plan to work virtually while quarantining at our home in Denver this week," Bennet said.
"I encourage all Coloradans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves, their families, and our communities," he added.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado have increased for the first time after weeks of welcome declines, with the reversal fueled by the increased presence of sub-strains of the omicron variant.
Hospitalizations, as well as case and positivity rates, have all ticked upward in the latter half of April, state officials said. The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in Colorado has doubled over the past month, and the positivity rate has ticked above the 5% threshold, a sign that the virus is spreading faster.
But still, both of those metrics — along with hospitalizations — are far below what they were in mid-January or during much of the delta wave that swept through the state in the latter part of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.