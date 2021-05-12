U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat serving his second term, was appointed Wednesday to the powerful House Rules Committee by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Neguse joins fellow Coloradan Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, on the 13-member panel, which determines how bills are brought to the House floor and debated, giving its members a chance to work on nearly all legislation before the full chamber votes.

Neguse fills a vacancy created by the death last month of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Florida Democrat.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Pelosi said that she was "pleased to appoint Congressman Joe Neguse, an effective, deeply respected advocate for justice and an indispensable leader in our Caucus."

"Joe’s unique perspective will be invaluable as we continue recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and expanding justice and opportunity to all Americans," said the committee's chairman, U.S. Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts, in a statement. "I congratulate him on his appointment today and look forward to working with him on the Rules Committee."

It's the latest high-profile position landed by the 36-year-old attorney, a former University of Colorado regent and executive director of Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies.

Neguse was elected in November to co-chair the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, the party's chief messaging body in the chamber, making him the only member of the state's delegation to hold a post in House leadership. In January, he was named one of the nine House managers, tasked with prosecuting former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

He serves on the House Judiciary Committee, the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, and chairs the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands and is vic chair of the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship.

“I’m incredibly honored to be appointed by Speaker Pelosi to serve on the U.S. House Rules Committee, and to play a role in shaping critical legislation before it goes to the House floor,” Neguse said in a statement.

“There is a lot of work to get done in the 117th Congress, to crush the pandemic, build back our economy, tackle the climate crisis and support working families across our country. I’m excited to continue our work for the people of Colorado and to provide a voice on important issues before the House through this appointment.”

Neguse represents the 2nd Congressional District, which covers Boulder, Larimer and Broomfield counties, along with communities stretching from Golden to Vail along Interstate 70.