After a pair of explosions rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul early Thursday morning, Colorado's Republican congressional delegation took to social media to express support for American forces and criticize the Biden administration.
The two explosions came hours after the U.S. government warned Americans to avoid traveling to the airport in Afghanistan's capital city because of the risk of attacks. The Associated Press quoted Pentagon spokesman John Kirby as saying one of the blasts caused “a number of U.S. & civilian casualties” while Al Jazeera said at least 10 people were killed and Taliban guards were wounded by the detonations.
Initial word of the attack prompted U.S. Reps. Ken Buck, R-Greeley, and Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, to take to Twitter with messages of support for American forces and their allies in Afghanistan.
Today, please join me in praying for our military, civilians, and those in harm's way in Afghanistan.— Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) August 26, 2021
I am praying for our troops, citizens, and Afghan allies on the ground in Kabul. God bless and protect them all.— Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 26, 2021
Lamborn also fired off a tweet criticizing the Biden administration for withdrawing in July from Bagram Airfield, the base used for American and coalition forces to coordinate the decades-long war effort Afghanistan.
.@RepJimBanks is correct. We should never have given up Bagram.I raised this issue with @SecDef and Gen. Milley in a @HASCRepublicans hearing. I never received a sufficient answer. Watch below 👇https://t.co/UQngUVF4T5— Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) August 26, 2021
But the harshest criticism came Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, who took to twitter to knock Biden and his press secretary, Jen Psaki.
This situation has been getting worse by the day while Jen Psaki tries to say it’s “historical”.It’s historically bad!Joe Biden is not fit to be our Commander-In-Chief. What more do people need to see until they realize that? https://t.co/jjcW6rbxcz— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 26, 2021
"Joe Biden is not fit to be our Commander-In-Chief," she said. "What more do people need to see until they realize that?"
On the other side of the aisle, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Denver, denounced the attacks as "reprehensible."
"I am monitoring this situation closely and our hearts go out to the troops who were killed, those who were wounded, and their loved ones," he said in a statement. "We must do everything we can to protect our troops, citizens, and allies and continue the evacuation.”
Fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, labeled the attack as "horrific and devastating" and "deepest condolences" to their family members and those injured.
"The situation at the Kabul airport is volatile and chaotic," he said. "The U.S. military continues to warn of imminent terrorist threats as they carry out their mission to safely evacuate as many U.S. citizens and allies as possible. For that reason, it’s important that individuals in the region adhere to the State Department’s security alerts and safety protocols."
