U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, center, takes a selfie with U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinki of Illinois, left, and U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas of Oregon, during a visit to the White House on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to hear President Joe Biden announce a new rule requiring that private health insurance companies treat access to mental health care the same as medical care.