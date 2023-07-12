U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, urged their colleagues on Wednesday to adopt two sweeping public lands measures in a hearing before a key Senate
But only one of the bills appears destined to advance through the divided Congress.
“Coloradans crafted these bills on kitchen tables and at trailheads across our state," Bennet told members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee's Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests, and Mining. "The bills were written in Colorado, not in Washington, and they reflect thoughtful, bipartisan collaboration among tribes, county commissioners, businesses, ranchers, sportsmen and conservationists."
Bennet and Hickenlooper, who sits on the subcommittee, are sponsors of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, known as the CORE Act, and the Dolores River National Conservation Area and Special Management Area Act. Together, the two pieces of legislation would protect nearly half a million acres in Colorado.
With support from the three Republican members of Colorado's congressional delegation, the bill to protect more than 68,000 acres along a 70-mile stretch of the Dolores River in southwestern Colorado stands a chance of passing both the GOP-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate.
First introduced by Bennet in 2019, the massive CORE Act — which would designate more than 420,000 acres as wilderness, recreation and conservation management areas — made it through the House twice when Democrats were in charge but has repeatedly stalled in the Senate, where it needs 60 votes to overcome the threat of a Republican filibuster.
Both senators described the collaborative process spanning more than a decade that yielded the bills.
Hickenlooper said the Dolores River bill is the product of 15 years of conversations between county officials, farmers, whitewater enthusiast, environmentalists, water managers and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.
"The broadly supported solutions in this bill offer a perfect example of Coloradans from across various interests and across parties coming together to share — the word I always used to use is topophilia, a love of place — that really helps make our state and so much of the West so beautiful," Hickenlooper said.
Bennet made a similar point about the genesis of the CORE Act.
"County commissioners across the political spectrum, outfitters, ranchers, hunters and anglers and local businesses all came together to hammer out a compromise and find the best way forward to protect iconic places like the Thompson Divide and the San Juan Mountains," Bennet said.
But only the Dolores River bill has Republican sponsors. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a member of the House Natural Resources Committee, introduced an identical version in the bill in that chamber earlier this year, with U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs and Ken Buck of Windsor signed on as co-sponsors.
Boebert called the legislation "the gold standard for public lands bills," noting that it preserves traditional uses of the land, including grazing, motorized access and uranium mining.
"So many other public lands bills in Congress trample on the rights and liberties of the American people, but this legislation is good for conservation, good for private property rights, and good for local communities," Boebert said in a statement.
As written, the bill would prevent the federal government from establishing more restrictive protections for the river and its surrounding land, including potential designation as a Wild and Scenic River, which was first proposed in the 1970s.
"This bill represents a balanced, hard-fought, common-sense way forward to resolve long-standing community disagreements, protect the river for everyone, and provide long-term certainty for generations," Bennet told the subcommittee on Wednesday.
While the CORE Act counts numerous local GOP officials among its supporters, it has generated hostile reactions from the state's Republicans in DC, including Boebert, who called the bill "extreme" and a "land grab."
