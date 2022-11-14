FILE - The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. European Union officials are nearing agreement on a set of new rules aimed at protecting internet users by forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook to step up their efforts to curb the spread of illegal content. EU officials were negotiating over the final details of the new legislation, dubbed the Digital Services Act, on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)