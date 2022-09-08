Colorado will get more than $1 million in settlement money from an optical lens firm that the Attorney General Office's said paid providers kickbacks so they would refer patients to the company.
That resulted in submitting false claims to the Colorado Medicaid program, Phil Weiser's office said.
Under the settlement, Dallas-based Essilor, which manufactures optical lenses, agreed to pay 35 states $22 million, plus interest, Weiser's office said.
“Kickbacks like those Essilor offered can harm consumers by leaving them with products that are not in their best interest. In this case, the kickbacks affected some of the most vulnerable Coloradans,” Weiser said in a news release. “Our office will continue to hold accountable companies that use such underhanded tactics to defraud the state’s Medicaid program.”
Essilor faced allegations that, between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2016, the company offered to pay or paid optometrists and ophthalmologists to purchase Essilor products for their patients, who included Medicaid beneficiaries.
Weiser said that action violated the federal and Colorado’s false claims statutes.
This settlement arose out of whistleblower lawsuits filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.