Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hunting votes from fellow Republicans for the debt ceiling deal. The Republican speaker urged GOP skeptics Tuesday to look at “the victories” in the package he negotiated with President Joe Biden. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage, in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default. Hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. A key test was coming Tuesday when the House Rules Committee was to consider the package. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday. Officials say the U.S. risks default June 5.