The members of Colorado's U.S. House delegation on Thursday introduced legislation to name a post office in Boulder after Eric Talley, the police officer killed in March while responding to the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

The bill is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, and co-sponsored by the state's other six members of Congress. It proposes naming the U.S. Post Office at 1905 15th St., located a block away from Boulder's Pearl Street Mall, the "Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building."

Talley, 51, a 10-year veteran of the Boulder Police Department, was one of 10 people killed on March 22 when a gunman stormed the grocery store.

“Officer Eric Talley is a true American hero. He gave his life protecting others, and his service and his sacrifice for the Boulder community will not soon be forgotten,” said Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, in a statement.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Talley and his fellow officers, who entered the building as soon as they arrived, "undoubtedly saved dozens of our neighbors' lives."

"The renaming of the post office to honor Officer Talley will stand as a reminder of our community’s support and appreciation for his and his family’s sacrifice," Herold added.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican, on Tuesday read a tribute to Talley into the Congressional Record.

"In the face of imminent danger, Officer Talley showed true bravery, selflessness, and courage. Officer Talley exemplified what it means to be a true hero and his ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.” Rep. Buck said.