Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition.
Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis said.
CPAC on Tuesday released the results of an analysis by it's Center for Legislative Accountability, which examined the actions of 7,400 state lawmakers from 50 states in 2021. The group said the analysis sifted through more than 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced in state legislatures.
The group said America's 3,906 Republican legislators voted conservative 80.89% of the time last year. In 2020, they did so 76.41% of the time.
Meanwhile, the country's 3,223 Democrat legislators voted with the conservative position 15.90% of the time — down from 18.72% in 2020, said CPAC, which hosts the largest gathering of conservatives in country.
"The 64.99 percentage point divide between the two political parties marks the highest level of political polarization since the CLA became the first and only organization to track such data in 2015," the group said in a news release.
Democrats not only swept all statewide offices in Colorado's November's midterms but also won by significant margins, leading some to conclude a permanent and multigenerational blue alignment occurred. Democrats also improved their partisan margins in the legislature.
The Center for Legislative Accountability, a project of CPAC Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation, also ranked all 50 state legislatures based on their legislators' conservative voting patterns on 186 policy categories.
Alabama lawmakers are among the most conservative in the country, while legislators from Massachusetts are the least conservative.
Colorado ranked No. 39 in a cluster that includes New Mexico (No. 37), Nevada (No. 40) and Oregon (No. 41).
Neighboring Arizona ranked No. 29, somewhat near the middle of the pack, while Utah sat on No. 19.
In 2020, Colorado stood at No. 32.
The full list below shows all the states, ranked from "Most to Least Conservative" and the percent of legislators casting for the conservative position in the CLA analysis.
1. Alabama (74%)
2. Tennessee (73%)
3. Indiana (73%)
4. South Dakota (72%)
5. Arkansas (71%)
6. Florida (71%)
7. Idaho (70%)
8. Wyoming (70%)
9. Iowa (69%)
10. West Virginia (69%)
11. Oklahoma (68%)
12. Ohio (68%)
13. Mississippi (68%)
14. Kentucky (68%)
15. North Carolina (66%)
16. Georgia (65%)
17. North Dakota (65%)
18. Kansas (64%)
19. Utah (64%)
20. Louisiana (61%)
21. Missouri (61%)
22. Nebraska (61%)
23. Wisconsin (59%)
24. Montana (59%)
25. Michigan (58%)
26. Texas (58%)
27. South Carolina (54%)
28. Pennsylvania (54%)
29. Arizona (53%)
30. New Hampshire (51%)
31. Alaska (46%)
32. Virginia (45%)
33. Minnesota (44%)
34. Maine (40%)
35. Washington (39%)
36. Illinois (37%)
37. New Mexico (36%)
38. Delaware (36%)
39. Colorado (35%)
40. Nevada (35%)
41. Oregon (32%)
42. Connecticut (30%)
43. New Jersey (27%)
44. New York (26%)
45. Vermont (26%)
46. Maryland (26%)
47. California (24%)
48. Rhode Island (20%)
49. Hawaii (19%)
50. Massachusetts (15%)
