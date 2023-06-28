Six community-led transportation infrastructure projects in Colorado are set to receive more than $72 million in federal funding.

The money comes from the RAISE grant program, which provides $2.26 billion to 162 different infrastructure projects across all 50 states and two U.S. territories. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced the grant awards on Wednesday.

"We are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” Buttigieg said. “This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more.”

The following Colorado projects were awarded grant funding:

• CO 119 Diagonal Highway Mobility Improvement Project — Boulder County

$25 million for intersection safety improvements, constructing a regional bikeway and implementing Bus Rapid Transit along Colorado Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont.

• U.S. 6 and Wadsworth Interchange and Multimodal Improvements Project — Lakewood

$20 million for the replacement of the existing U.S. Highway 6 and Wadsworth interchange and widening of Wadsworth Boulevard between 4th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

• Delta Revitalizing Main Street Project — Delta

$13.2 million for reconstruction efforts on Delta’s Main Street, utilizing a complete streets approach, including ADA-accessible sidewalks and dedicated bike lanes from 13th Street to 1st Street.

• Foothills Transit Station and Roundabout Project — Fort Collins

$10.7 million for the construction of the new Foothills Transit Station in the West Elizabeth Street transit corridor and a roundabout at the intersection of Overland Trail and West Elizabeth.

• Idaho Springs Downtown Mobility Plan — Idaho Springs

$2.4 million for the planning and design of a mobility hub and associated infrastructure in downtown Idaho Springs, including a roundabout at Exit 240 of Interstate 70.

• Cortez Community RAISE Project — Cortez

$825,300 for a plan to evaluate and reform the city's interstate corridors, including a public engagement strategy, engineering and technical design, a feasibility study and a benefit-cost analysis.

The RAISE grant program funds critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects that are difficult to support through other federal grant programs. Nationally, half of this year's grant funds went to rural areas and 70% went to historically disadvantaged communities or poverty regions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This year's grant applicants totaled $15 billion in projects, with only $2.26 billion selected.