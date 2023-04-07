Staffers at the Colorado Democratic Party officially joined the Denver Newspaper Guild and the unionized workforce reached a collective bargaining agreement with the party, Democrats announced on Friday.
The party has voluntarily recognized the union, officials said.
“The staff of the Colorado Democratic Party is excited to join CWA Local 37074,” said Will Quinn, a staffer and union leader. “Political workers deserve the resources they need to do the hard work of making Colorado an even better place to live, work, and play. We thank Chair Murib for his immediate support upon election, as well as management, in living our values as a party.”
Murib said he's thrilled about the staff's decision to unionize.
“This effort will make our staff even stronger as we continue to elect Democrats across the state, and they have my full support towards ensuring that CDP is a great place to work, build a career, and grow as professionals,” Murib said.
