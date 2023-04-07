Shad Murib Colorado Democrats

Colorado Democratic Party state chair Shad Murib thanks members of the party's state central committee after winning election to the position on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Sheraton hotel in Denver. Murib, a veteran political operative, prevailed after two rounds of voting over the party's incumbent 1st vice chair Howard Chou and longtime volunteer Tim Kubik, an education consultant.

 (Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

Staffers at the Colorado Democratic Party officially joined the Denver Newspaper Guild and the unionized workforce reached a collective bargaining agreement with the party, Democrats announced on Friday.

The party has voluntarily recognized the union, officials said.

“The staff of the Colorado Democratic Party is excited to join CWA Local 37074,” said Will Quinn, a staffer and union leader. “Political workers deserve the resources they need to do the hard work of making Colorado an even better place to live, work, and play. We thank Chair Murib for his immediate support upon election, as well as management, in living our values as a party.”

Murib said he's thrilled about the staff's decision to unionize. 

“This effort will make our staff even stronger as we continue to elect Democrats across the state, and they have my full support towards ensuring that CDP is a great place to work, build a career, and grow as professionals,” Murib said. 

