Colorado Christian University has a new president, university officials announced Tuesday.
The Lakewood-based university said its board of trustees picked Eric Hogue as its next president. Hogue, who currently serves as vice president of university advancement at CCU, will assume the post on June 1.
“Eric Hogue is uniquely qualified to lead the University during a tumultuous time for Christ-centered higher education,” Wil Armstrong, chairman of the university’s board, said in a statement. “As a natural leader and gifted orator, he brings an infectious passion for Colorado Christian University. He is a true champion for Christ-centered higher education.”
The university picked Hogue following a nationwide search that lasted nine months, the university said.
Hogue will replace Dr. Donald W. Sweeting, who served as president for six years before transitioning to the role of chancellor in August 2022. Tim McTavish, a trustee, had assumed the role of interim president following Sweeting's transition.
Susan Rutherford, a trustee and human resources executive who chaired the search committee, said as the panel's members got to know Eric better, it became clear he should be the next leader.
"We stacked him up against the highest caliber of candidates, and he came out well ahead," Rutherford said.
Previously, Hogue served as the chief development officer of William Jessup University in Rocklin, California. He is a theologian, pastor and media professional. Hogue authored “The Winning Side of the Ask: The Heart and Skills of the Donor-Centric Professional Fundraiser,” a book on how nonprofits can design a thriving philanthropic culture.
Founded in 1914, Colorado Christian University offers a "Christ-centered higher education that transforms students to impact the world with grace and truth." The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees. It has more than 9,800 students on the main campus, in regional centers throughout Colorado, and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.