The federal government is allocating over $826.5 million to Colorado to make high-speed internet universally accessible in the state.

The money comes from a $42.45 billion grant program, providing funding for broadband infrastructure to all 50 states, Washington D.C. and five U.S. territories. The Department of Commerce announced each state and territory's grant amounts on Monday.

This is the largest ever investment in high-speed internet, President Joe Biden said. The $42.45 billion, in addition to other prior federal investments, is intended to make high-speed internet reliably accessible to everyone in the United States by 2030, according to the White House.

"For today’s economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity was or water or other basic services," Biden said during Monday's announcement. "These investments will help all Americans. We’re not going to leave anyone behind."

The $826.5 million will be used to administer grant programs within Colorado, funding the deployment or upgrades of broadband networks in areas without access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet. Once those goals are met, remaining funds can be used for equity, access and adoption of the program.

The grant awards for each state range from $107.7 million for Delaware to over $3.3 billion for Texas. Colorado received the 22nd most funding, with 19 states receiving over $1 billion.

“What this announcement means for people across the country is that if you don’t have access to quality, affordable high-speed internet service now — you will,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The grant program, called the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — a $1 trillion policy package passed in 2021 to rebuild transportation infrastructure, expand access to clean drinking water and high-speed internet, address climate change and more.

Colorado's funding allocation comes as the state is working toward its own plan to connect 99% of households to high-speed internet in 2027. Just last week, the state opened applications for a $162 million grant program for broadband infrastructure projects.

"I am thrilled with the help we are now getting to make sure Coloradans can access high-speed, reliable internet," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "In Colorado, we continue to make bold progress towards our goal of connecting 99% of Colorado households to affordable, high-speed broadband within the next four years, and we welcome this support to help connect more Coloradans."

Beginning on Friday, each state will have 180 days to propose their grant programs using the federal funds, which must then be approved by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, according to the White House.