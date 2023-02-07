The Army veteran from Colorado Springs who helped subdue the Club Q gunman will be watching from the gallery Tuesday night when President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.
Richard Fierro is set to attend the speech as a guest of U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, the Centennial Democrat announced.
Hailed as a hero, Fierro and another patron, later identified as Navy officer Thomas James, tackled and disarmed the shooter at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub on Nov. 19, stopping a rampage that killed five and injured 18.
A co-owner with his wife of a local brewery, the two-time Bronze Star recipient retired from the Army with the rank of major after serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Fierro and James, along with family members, were guests at Gov. Jared Polis' State of the State address at the State capitol in Denver last month.
Crow helped pass a gun violence prevention bill last year and supports legislation to ban assault-style weapons, as well as "additional measures to help save lives, and prevent deadly weapons from falling into dangerous hands," his office said.
