A nonprofit group that seeks to connect private sector leaders with government actors unveiled its latest 2022-23 Colorado Governor's Fellows.
CiviCO said the fellowship offers leaders from the private and nonprofit sectors the opportunity to deepen their understanding of how Colorado's government operates and the challenges the state faces.
The program lets the fellows shadow members of the Polis administration, as well as officials of statewide agencies and regional, county and municipal-level entities. It also gives them the opportunity to work on real-time public policy projects with a government entity, and engage with faculty from the University of Colorado-Denver School of Public Affairs and with cabinet-level or senior administration officials within the state, the group said.
“I am thrilled to welcome the newest cohort of Governor’s Fellows through the continued partnership between CiviCO and the Colorado Governor’s Office," Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release. "These fellows will gain valuable experience from this program and go on to help ensure Colorado is the best place to live, work and run or start a business.”
CiviCO has graduated 122 fellows since 2016.
“The program is committed to creating spaces and platforms for leaders to grow from a place of seeking to understand Colorado’s rural/urban divide, diversity of thought, political affiliation, and the value of civic engagement and multi-sector leadership,” Ryan Heckman, co-chairman of CiviCO, said.
- Betsy Bair, Community Hospital, Corporate Affairs Administrator
- Mara Brosy-Wiwchar, Onward Energy, Director, External and Government Affairs, Sustainability
- Jamie Brown, Colorado Springs Health Foundation, Program Officer
- Patrick Byrne, Denver Kids, Inc., CEO
- Briah Carey, DaVita Kidney Care, Group Vice President
- Karen Cheser, Durango School District, Superintendent
- Tyescha Clark, Inside Out Youth Services, Amplifier of Health Advocacy
- Scott Michael Clements, Retired Executive
- Charles Gilford III, City and County of Denver, Director of Regional Affairs
- Antonio Huerta, United States Senate, Southern Colorado Regional Director for U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper
- Andrew Klosterman, Peak Beverage, CEO
- Sam Knaizer, BPX Energy, Head of Advocacy
- Stephanie Knight, Senior Hub, Executive Director
- Byron Kominek, Jack's Solar Garden Developments, Owner & Manager
- Lulu Lantzy, Emily Griffith Technical College, Director of Innovation and Partnerships
- Marvin Lee, PureLee Redefined, CFO, co-founder
- Sid Makkar, Arrowmark Partners, Managing Director
- Sarah Jane Maxted, Deloitte, Chief of Staff, US Public Sector Climate, Sustainability and Equity
- Nicole Milo, Centura Health, System Director Government and Community Affairs
- Latrina Ollie, Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, Associate Director
- Alexandra Peterson, Markle Foundation, Senior Manager, Digital Initiatives
- Sarah Plastino, Sarah Plastino Consulting, Principal
- John Polikandriotis, Vail Summit Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, CEO
- Paul Reich, The Center for Mental Health, Community Relations Liaison
- Scott Richardson, South Metro Fire Rescue, Battalion Chief for the Emergency Services Division
- Nathaniel Robinson, Leaf Global Fintech, Co-Founder and CEO
- Andrew Rubin, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Of Counsel - Public Finance & Tax Attorney
- Sharon Schneider, Integrated Capital Strategies, LLC, Founder, Principal
- Brent Neiser, What’s Next with Money, Host and CEO
- Megan Wilson, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation, Deputy Director
