Is Christian Nationalism a threat to America?
That's the focus of a forum the Centennial Institute based at Colorado Christian University is hosting on Oct. 27.
The central questions are: What is Christian Nationalism and how does religion intersect with America's public square today?
The panelists are Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute and co-Chairman of the Western Conservative Summit, and Scott Wasserman, president of the Bell Policy Center. Wasserman previously served as a senior staffer for former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Lt. Gov. Joe Garcia, and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.
Luige del Puerto, Editor of Colorado Politics and The Denver Gazette, will moderate the discussion.
To attend the forum, register here: https://centennial.ccu.edu/event/is-christian-nationalism-a-threat-to-america/.
