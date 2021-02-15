U.S. Rep. Ken Buck and 10 other Republican House members have written to Facebook’s independent oversight board to allege uneven censorship of conservative political views on the social media site, following the decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the platform in early January.
Facebook’s decision to suspend Trump’s access indefinitely, the company wrote on Jan. 12, “was taken in extraordinary circumstances: a US president actively fomenting a violent insurrection designed to thwart the peaceful transition of power; five people killed; legislators fleeing the seat of democracy. This has never happened before — and we hope it will never happen again.”
The statement referred to the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overthrow the election results. The U.S. Senate over the past weekend acquitted Trump of a single impeachment charge, with a bipartisan majority of Democratic and Republican senators failing to reach the 67-vote threshold.
"[W]e reiterate our denunciation of political violence of all forms. Online speech that directly incites real-world harm must be condemned and has no place in a civilized society,” wrote Buck and the other representatives — none of whom voted to hold Trump accountable through impeachment — in the letter dated Feb. 12.
They had concerns, they added, that Facebook’s “de-platforming standards are not applied in a fair and neutral manner,” and that by blocking conservative points of view, the company harms “the free exchange of ideas and irreparably damage[s] conservative Americans’ faith in the fundamental fairness of purportedly neutral actors like Facebook.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.