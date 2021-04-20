Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert had a supporting role in the House Democrats' weekly press conference Tuesday.
Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., used her in a retort, following the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's failed censure resolution against Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
Jeffries said the Republican from California has bigger problems in his own caucus.
"Perhaps he should sit this one out," Jeffries said. "When you think that Kevin McCarthy has the nerve to say something about anyone, when he supported the violent insurrection after the mob attacked the Capitol, threatened to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, kill other members of Congress, hang Mike Pence."
That was just the wind up.
"When you've got a situation where Lauren Boebert is a mess," he continued. "Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess. Clean up your mess, Kevin."
A day earlier, Waters had advised protesters to "get more confrontational" over the verdict of Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police offer subsequently convicted on murder and manslaughter charges Tuesday.
Boebert did not issue a statement or tweet about the insult Tuesday, and McCarthy also did not publicly reply to Jeffries.
Earlier Tuesday, Boebert tweeted, "Nancy Pelosi fully endorsed Maxine Water’s violent comments. THIS IS THE DEMOCRAT PARTY."
Democrats accused Boebert of using Twitter to tell rioters at the Capitol that Pelosi had left the chamber. Boebert said it was public knowledge. She also has stirred controversy over carrying a gun.
