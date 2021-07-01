President Joe Biden invalidated Trump administration-era rules on methane by signing into law a congressional resolution backed by U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette.

The resolution, which the Denver Democrat introduced with Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, also reinstates a pair of Obama administration-era rules on methane emissions.

“This was a big win in our fight to combat the climate crisis,” DeGette said in a statement. “Climate scientists agree that reducing our methane emissions is key to slowing the effects of climate change. While getting this legislation signed into law was a critical first step toward sufficiently reducing our nation’s overall methane emissions, now, we need to do even more.”

The 1996 Congressional Review Act grants lawmakers the authority to review and overturn rulemaking efforts from federal agencies. Senate Joint Resolution 14 did just that, invalidating the 2020 Methane Rescission Rule that rescinded regulations for methane emissions and ease reporting requirements.

The resolution cleared the Senate on a 52-48 vote in April and the House approved it by a 229-191 vote last week before Biden signed it into law on Wednesday.

The invalidation of those rules means the 2012 and 2016 Oil and Natural Gas New Source Performance Standards enacted under the Obama administration in an effort to cut methane emissions at drilling sites are once again in effect.