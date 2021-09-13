President Joe Biden plans to discuss Colorado's renewable energy economy during an afternoon visit to the state Tuesday, sources familiar with the president's plans tell Colorado Politics.
Biden is expected to appear at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, where the Democrat will talk about clean energy jobs on the last stop of a two-day tour of western states.
It will be Biden's first visit to Colorado since taking office in January.
On Monday, Biden is scheduled to visit Boise and Sacramento to address wildfire relief. He's also slated to campaign with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in Long Beach, Calif., on the eve of a recall election aimed at Newsom that concludes Tuesday.
According to sources familiar with the president's visit, Biden is expected to be on the ground in Colorado from noon to 5 p.m.
The White House announced on Thursday that Biden planned to stop in Colorado on his way back to Washington from Monday's events in Idaho and California but didn't release details.
Democrats are pushing a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure through Congress, which is also considering a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.
Biden will be joined at the national energy lab by Democratic U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter, whose district includes the facility, according to the lawmakers' offices. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also plans to accompany the president at the event in Jefferson County, an advisor to the Democrat said.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won't be on hand, his office said, while a spokesman for his fellow Democrat, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, told Colorado Politics on Monday that the senator was waiting to see what votes will be on the Senate calendar before determining whether he would be able to join the president.
Colorado Republicans lashed Bennet, who is seeking a third term in next year's election, releasing a statement from state GOP chair Kristi Burton Brown asking whether Bennet would "refus[e] to appear with Biden in an attempt to hide his dangerous record from voters."
Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Denver in March to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, Democratic-led legislation that was intended to help the country emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden visited NREL in 2011 when he was vice president, when he called the network of 18 national labs America's "crown jewels" and compared discoveries made by its scientists with landmark achievements such as building the transcontinental railroad and landing a man on the moon.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
