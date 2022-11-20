President Joe Biden on Sunday joined Colorado's political leaders in condemning the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 18 at a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Biden viewed the shooting — the latest in a string of mass killings in Colorado that stretched as far back as the 1990s, notably in the Columbine High School attack that killed 15 — as a heinous hate crime targeting members of the LGBTQI+ community.
"Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing. We saw it six years ago in Orlando, when our nation suffered the deadliest attack affecting the LGBTQI+ community in American history," the president said in a statement. "We continue to see it in the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women – especially transgender women of color. And tragically, we saw it last night in this devastating attack by a gunman wielding a long rifle at an LGBTQI+ nightclub in Colorado Springs."
Gov. Jared Polis, who is gay, called the shooting "horrific, sickening, and devastating."
"My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting," he said. "We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn together.”
Polis said he has spoken with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and told him the state is making all its resources available to the city's local law enforcement.
Colorado's Democratic and Republican legislative leaders called the attacked senseless and appalling.
In a joint statement, Sen. Pete Lee, Rep. Tony Exum, and members of the LGBTQ+ Caucus — Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont, and Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins — said they are shocked and heartbroken.
“We are shocked and appalled by this senseless and horrifying crime against our community. Our hearts are broken for the victims of this unspeakable violence and our hearts go out to their families, friends, and loved ones who will forever be impacted by this attack. Club Q is a beloved gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community, and we are devastated to see it turned from a place of joy and gathering into one of tragedy - especially as we honor Trans Day of Remembrance. While we pause to honor and remember the victims, we must also recommit ourselves to protecting our LGBTQ+ community and working to ensure that every Coloradan can feel safe and welcomed in their own community,” they said.
Assistant Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, speaking on behalf of Colorado's House Republicans, called the shooting incomprehensible.
"The Colorado House Republicans are deeply saddened by the incomprehensible violence and loss of life that occurred last night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. We want all of those affected directly or indirectly in the LGBTQ community to know we mourn with them. Violence has no place in a civilized society. We are grateful to those patrons and law enforcement who risked their own safety to subdue the attacker and saved many more lives. We will overcome this tragedy and show the rest of the nation what it means to be Colorado Strong," Lynch said.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents Colorado Springs, also condemned the shooting.
"I am saddened to hear of the senseless loss of life in the shooting last night. Law enforcement and first responders are to be commended for their rapid response. All people should pray for the victims and their families," Lamborn said.
Attorney General Phil Weiser blamed the "increased hateful rhetoric and demonization" in America's political discourse
“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed or injured in this tragic shooting, and to the survivors who will continue to live with the trauma. Every single LGBTQ Coloradan is entitled to respect and dignity and to live their lives free and safe from harm," he said. "We are still learning the facts about this shooting, but what I can say is this: our words matter. Increased hateful rhetoric and demonization, especially against the LGBTQ community and particularly transgender people, is intolerable because it can lead to senseless acts of violence. We must value and affirm our LGBTQ community members and do all we can to keep them safe in Colorado and around the country.”
Reps.-elect Stephanie Vigil and Regina English, and Rep. Marc Snyder said they are angry at the "despicable violence" targeting the LGBTQI+ community.
“This morning, our city is reeling. We are angry at this despicable violence targeting LGBTQ Coloradans, and heartbroken for the victims’ families and their loved ones," they said. "Club Q is a place of love and acceptance where people go to be themselves and celebrate life. To see that special place turn into a site of mass devastation is traumatizing. We will be here for the long road of recovery ahead for those who were injured in, witnessed, or responded to this violent attack. We will never stop fighting for our LGBTQ neighbors' freedom and safety in our community, and we will do everything we can to ensure we come together and heal from the pain and sorrow our city is feeling today.”
Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, co-founder of the Colorado LGBTQ Legislative Caucus, and Majority Caucus Co-chair, Brianna Titone, who chairs of the Colorado LGBTQ Legislative Caucus, said they are is devastated.
“Club Q is a safe haven for LGBTQ Coloradans, and many of us have gone there over the years seeking solidarity and community," they said. "For that sense of safety to be shattered by this unspeakable act of violence impacts the entire LGBTQ community. On Trans Day of Remembrance, we have already been grieving the hate crimes that too often claim the lives of LGBTQ people simply because of who we are. From the acts of violence that target our community every day to the horrific shooting at the Pulse Nightclub, horrible tragedies like this have happened far too often, and they need to stop now. We must take urgent and meaningful action to reduce gun violence and prevent crimes that target and kill LGBTQ people.”
Other leaders also blamed the "hateful rhetoric" permeating today's political conversations.
“My heart is breaking for the families and friends of the victims, for the lives lost and forever changed after this horrific shooting in my hometown," Treasurer Dave Young said. "We must push back against the hateful rhetoric that fuels violence in our State and country, including against the LGBTQ community. Everyone deserves the right to live their lives safely, with dignity, and without fear.”
Biden renewed calls to ban "assault weapons."
"Today, yet another community in America has been torn apart by gun violence," he said. "More families left with an empty chair at the table and hole in their lives that cannot be filled. When will we decide we’ve had enough? We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms."
He added: "Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate.
