Colorado's Michael Bennet, along with several other U.S. senators, on Monday introduced legislation to regulate political commercials generated by artificial intelligence, arguing the technological leap has "huge implications for our democracy."
Joining Bennet are Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota., and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey.
Called the "REAL Political Ads Act," the proposal requires a disclaimer on any political ad by a federal campaign that uses content generated by AI. It's among the latest attempts by policymakers to put in place parameters around AI, whose rapid advance has both mesmerized and terrified many.
“We are already seeing political advertisements making use of new AI tools, with huge implications for our democracy,” Bennet said in a news release. “This bill will bring more transparency and accountability to our elections by informing voters when AI is being used in political ads — an important step toward aligning its use with our democratic values.”
In the same statement, Klobuchar said that, for the first time in history, the American public is seeing how artificial intelligence could be used to "generate images and videos in political ads, creating new avenues for misleading content."
"Our laws need to keep up,” she said. “This common sense legislation would update our disclosure laws to improve transparency and ensure voters are aware when this technology is used in campaign ads.”
Booker added that Congress must ensure voters are fully aware about the source and authenticity of political ads that seek to influence their electoral decisions.
