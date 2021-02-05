U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was among the Senate Democrats this week who introduced a bill to require nonprofit groups engaging in political activity to disclose their donors to the Internal Revenue Service.
“We have to fix a broken campaign finance system that has become unaccountable to the American people and overrun with dark money political spending,” said Bennet. “The Spotlight Act would reverse the Treasury Department’s inexplicable rule that allows dark money donors to hide in the shadows and avoid disclosure. The American people have a right to know who is spending money in their elections.”
In 2018, the Trump administration announced it would no longer mandate that 501(c)(4), 501(c)(5) and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations share identifying information about their donors. The Center for Responsive Politics noted at the time that the National Rifle Association, Planned Parenthood and Americans for Prosperity were some of the prominent interest groups that the change would affect.
In addition, the Democratic governor of Montana sued the IRS for enforcement of the regulations against so-called dark money groups.
The Spotlight Act would make advocacy, social welfare, labor, agricultural and trade organizations disclose their political donors who contribute more than $5,000.
