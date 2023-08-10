What if in between math and English classes, high schoolers learned how to weld or code or perform first aid?

That's the vision state and national leaders shared Thursday during the Unlocking Pathways Summit at the Community College of Aurora. This latest in a national series of events saw educators, Colorado politicians and members of President Joe Biden's administration come together to reimagine the high school experience.

Colorado is one of the most educated states in the country, yet the state's workforce is struggling with a talent shortage. There are two job openings in Colorado for every one unemployed worker, according to state estimates.

"We are moving towards a skills-based economy," Gov. Jared Polis said at the summit. "There is still a mismatch of skills between those who are unemployed and seeking work, and all the great jobs that are out there."

Polis and other speakers on Thursday said they want Colorado's youth to fill those jobs. But they'll need help to become qualified.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona painted a picture of a "high school of the future" that would prepare students for whatever path they choose after graduation. This new high school format would offer students personalized career advising; the ability to earn workforce credentials and licenses; dual enrollment so every student earns at least 12 college credits; and, work-based learning that allows students to spend school days working in apprenticeships.

Cardona announced a $25 million national grant program at the summit which will fund pilot programs by education institutions and employers that implement these kinds of strategies.

"A tsunami of new jobs are coming ... but without bold and intentional collaboration, this wave of opportunity can pass our students by," Cardona said. "Our students deserve more, they're ready. The question is, are our systems ready? We need to be."

Thursday's event in Aurora was the second of four planned summits across the country, with the others taking place in Renton, Washington; Madison, Wisconsin; and Biloxi, Mississippi.

Colorado's summit specifically emphasized jobs in energy, with multiple members of the U.S. Department of Energy present. The other summits are focused on construction, science and technology, respectively.

Polis wants Colorado to be a leader in the rising clean energy industry. Colorado plans to reach statewide net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is constructing an international renewable energy campus. Polis even chose geothermal energy as the focus of his tenure leading the Western Governors’ Association.

"We don't have the workforce. We don't have the skills necessary to do the work that we know has to be done," said U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., of the clean energy industry. "This is that first step, that we can get the Department of Energy and the Department of Education to work hand in glove with the state and create a template and a pathway by which kids of all ages can get the tools they need."

Hickenlooper applauded the Biden administration for federal acts funding skill-based learning and apprenticeships, listing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, and CHIPS and Science Act.

Outside of the energy industry, Colorado has taken its own steps to support students going into trade jobs. This year, Colorado legislators approved $45 million to fund construction apprenticeships, short-term nursing programs, and free community college for students pursuing credentials in firefighting, law enforcement, nursing, early childhood education, elementary education and forestry.

But U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said there is more work to be done. While Crow listed lofty congressional goals including student debt relief and immigration reform, he also emphasized the importance of simply eliminating the stigma against people who do not pursue four-year degrees after high school.

"The world is changing, the workforce is changing, and the needs of our children are changing," Crow said. "We frankly just have to get rid of this bias against those who want to go through alternative pathways, to get an apprenticeship, to go into the trades."

Thursday's summit featured around 165 educators, school leaders and workforce partners from 11 different states. Notable attendees included U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary Geri Richmond, Colorado Department of Higher Education Executive Director Angie Paccione, state Sen. Rhonda Fields and Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System.

After the opening remarks from state and national leaders, attendees broke into various panels and sessions lasting the rest of the day. Topics included transitioning to clean energy and how to implement the "high school of the future" core pillars of career advising, workforce credentials, dual enrollment and work-based learning.

One of the attendees, Elizabeth from Aurora, said she hopes Thursday's lessons will make a difference in her community — even if just through her own teaching.

"I'm hoping to share this with my community, with students and parents," she said. "To help use these keys to unlock success for their children's education."