Colorado State University's Board of Governors this month confirmed the appointment of Amy Parsons as president of CSU, the CSU system’s flagship campus located in Fort Collins.
Parsons, who officially starts as CSU's 16th president on Feb. 1, succeeds former president Joyce McConnell, the university said in a news release.
“The Board of Governors is extremely confident in the leadership that Amy Parsons brings to the role of president,” Kim Jordan, chair of the CSU System Board of Governors, said in a statement. “Amy is a leader with proven results who brings a deep appreciation and respect for the university and its academic mission, as well as the business expertise needed to manage the complexity of an organization this size."
Parsons said she is humbled and honored to accept the appointment.
“I will be doing a lot of listening in my first months on the job and working with the campus community to move forward the excellent work that is already in progress," she said. "I look forward to doing this important work together and, together, leading CSU into a new era of achievement and excellence. This university deserves our very best, and I will give you mine.”
Parsons' vision includes setting the standard of a modern land-grant university with a "deep commitment to access, excellence in academics and research, and innovative programming," the university said, adding the new president also envisions CSU as one of the best places to work.
Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU system, called Parsons "extremely hard-working" and a leader who strives to improve things.
"Most importantly, she cares deeply about CSU and its role and mission, she’s self-aware of her strengths and weaknesses, and she will build an exceptional team to help guide CSU,” Frank said. “I think she will serve Colorado State University very well as its 16th president.”
In accepting the position, Parsons, who has 16 years of experience in higher education leadership, will leave an e-commerce company, where she served as CEO.
