Ellie Reynolds, who served as Waste Management's public affairs manager for six Western states, has joined the public affairs firm 76 Group.
Two others also joined the firm – Tiffany Coolidge, who served in Gov. Bill Owens’ administration, and Evelyn Lim, who was the Regional Administrator of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development for Region 8.
Reynolds is joining 76 Group as a principal, while Coolidge will serve as vice president of operations and Lim as senior advisor, the firm said in a news release. 76 Group, which is based in Colorado, has offices in Washington, D.C., California and Arizona.
“Our edge has always been our people,” Kate Roberts, 76 Group Principal, said in a statement. “These women have accomplished so much individually in their careers and we’re lucky to have them join our team. But what I’m most excited about is to see what the future holds for 76 Group with them all working under one roof.”
“We are a proven, collaborative, and relentless bunch,” added 76 Group Principal Josh Penry, a former legislator. “Attracting the top talent that these women possess not only helps us to continue to raise the bar on the quality and service we provide our clients, but it forces us to level up our own game and makes us better too.”
A graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies, Reynolds sits on the board of Ready Colorado and is a Fox News contributor. Coolidge, a veteran of political campaigns, was a successful small business owner and former board member of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale. Lim, a Common Sense Institute fellow, served as deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
