Today is April 4, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

The buzz around the state Capitol over the last few days revolves around what would happen when the main state spending measure, which allocates $38.5 billion to pay for government operations next year, comes up for debate and final passage in the House this week.

Pitfalls lurk everywhere, and the business in the chamber — typically the more raucous of the two legislative bodies — could easily devolve into an avalanche of consternation and chaos, with marathon sessions lasting days with no clear end in sight.

Both sides of the aisle have a lot of stake in the budget outcome, as well as a lot to lose.

Already, lawmakers have begun to lay the groundwork to ease what could be a painfully long week.

On Monday, the House took an unusual step of doing preliminary votes on most of the 30-plus "orbital bills" that accompany the Long Appropriations Bill, Senate Bill 214, a move viewed as a way to getting those measures out of the way in preparation for possible Republican opposition, which likely includes maneuvers to slow down the majority, on Tuesday.

National Democrats will work to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in next year's election, the House Democratic campaign arm said Monday in an announcement unveiling an initial list of targeted GOP-held seats.

The Colorado Republican from Silt, who narrowly won reelection to a second term last year, is among the Republican incumbents representing districts the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee considers vulnerable in the 2024 cycle, the committee said.

A DCCC spokesman suggested that Boebert's national profile and prominent alignment with former President Donald Trump could work against her.

The move marks a shift from last year, when both national parties mostly ignored Colorado's Republican-leaning 3rd Congressional District, which was rated as solidly Republican by nearly every election forecaster.

Over 18,000 ballots, the most in any single day yet, were counted by the Denver Elections Division on Monday, according to their latest available data.

In total, 18,322 ballots were submitted though only 567 had been verified by 5 p.m. Monday. This total is just under 10,000 more ballots than the previous single-day record, which stood at 8,328 set on March 27.

Though the highest single day in the 2023 election cycle, the number of ballots cast lags behind the 25,000+ ballots counted one day before the election in 2019. Monday's count brings total turnout in Denver's municipal election to 19.7%. A total of 363,704 ballots have yet to be cast.

In the last weeks ahead of Tuesday's election in Colorado Springs, candidates and independent committees have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into a get-out-the-vote push that may be stifled by poor voter turnout.

Colorado Springs data shows as of Monday, about 23% of the city's 311,902 active, registered voters had returned their ballots.

In the last mayor's race, about 38% of voters participated.

In the city's last election in 2021, which did not include a mayoral race, voter turnout at the same point was about 20%, data show. In 2019, about 28% of voters had returned ballots by the day before the election.

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

The booking and arraignment are likely to be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump is fingerprinted, learns the charges against him and pleads, as expected, not guilty.

Trump, who was impeached twice by the U.S. House but was never convicted in the U.S. Senate, will become the first former president to face criminal charges. The nation's 45th commander in chief will be escorted from Trump Tower to the courthouse by the Secret Service and may have his mug shot taken.

New York police are braced for protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024.