Today is Aug. 7, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Colorado Republicans on Saturday voted down a proposal that would have made it easier for the state GOP to cancel next year's primary election to prevent unaffiliated voters from having a say in the party's nominees.

The proposed amendment to the Colorado GOP's bylaws would have changed party rules so that absent or nonvoting members of the state party's central committee would automatically be counted as votes in favor of canceling the primary at a future meeting.

The state GOP's governing body rejected the amendment near the end of an all-day meeting at The Rock, a nondenominational church in Castle Rock.

After nearly two hours of sometimes heated debate on the amendment, the proposal received support from 55% of the party's state central committee members present, falling short of the required two-thirds needed to pass a bylaws amendment.

The vote was 186.83 in favor and 149.16 against, with some counties casting fractional votes because they have multiple Republicans filling party officer positions.

Lawyers and judges from across the country descended on Denver this week for the annual meeting of the American Bar Association, where topics included misconduct in the legal profession, judges' tips for handling high-profile cases and threats to government officials from domestic extremists.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also spoke about his personal and professional initiatives since taking office in 2019. On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver an address to attendees.

One member of Colorado's bench, Denver District Court Judge Adam J. Espinosa, appeared on a panel to discuss Colorado's system of addressing attorney and judicial misconduct, with the message that failing to take action on problematic behavior is itself harmful.

The Colorado Republican in charge of a lawsuit aimed at preventing unaffiliated voters from casting ballots in state primaries told Colorado Politics that the state GOP's lead attorney in the case is "the right man for the job," despite the lawyer's appearance this week as a co-conspirator in a federal felony indictment, which alleged that former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Former top Trump legal advisor John Eastman has the experience and know-how to represent Colorado Republicans in the legal action, said former state Sen. Kevin Lundberg, R-Berthoud, the head of a party committee overseeing the lawsuit.

"I don't have any qualms about it," Lundberg said Friday in an interview. "He’s competent and qualified and the right man for the job, I believe."

Colorado officials credit persistence, a constant focus on Space Command's military mission, and the increased importance of that mission in a more dangerous world for keeping the command headquartered in Colorado Springs at the end of a review process that lasted more than two years.

It's been a long road for an installation that hasn't moved an inch.

Established in 2019 with temporary headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Space Command employs about 1,200 people from across the military services to provide deterrence in space, and, if necessary, to defend U.S. space assets. It is separate from U.S. Space Force, the newest military branch.

When the Pentagon and White House announced on July 31 that the combatant command would stay at Peterson instead of moving to Redstone Arsenal, an Army base in Huntsville, Ala., local and state elected officials say they were as surprised as anyone, in part because it appears the military hasn't reversed a basing decision of that magnitude in memory.

It took a relentless, bipartisan effort from Democrats and Republicans who stuck to the same points amid a political firestorm surrounding the decision, from former President Donald Trump's initial order to relocate the command in the final days of his administration to the Biden administration's lengthy review.

Democratic state legislators passed a law this year to prohibit so-called "abortion reversal" treatment, moving to make Colorado the first state in the nation to ban the controversial practice.

But that plan now faces a major hurdle from state medical boards.

Senate Bill 190, signed in April, classifies abortion reversal treatment as unprofessional conduct, subjecting medical workers who provide the treatment to professional discipline. But the bill allowed abortion reversal to be reclassified as professional conduct if the state medical, nursing and pharmacy boards all agree that it’s a valid medical practice.

In a draft rule, the boards did not declare abortion reversal as an accepted practice — but they also declined to punish medical workers just for providing abortion reversal treatment. Instead, the draft proposes that the boards should review individual complaints to determine if specific instances of abortion reversal qualify as unprofessional conduct.

"The board does not regularly adopt rules establishing a single standard of care applicable to all situations," the draft says. "The board will investigate all complaints related to medication abortion reversal in the same manner that it investigates other alleged deviations from generally accepted standards of medical practice."