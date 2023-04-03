Today is April 3, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Colorado Democrats elected veteran political operative Shad Murib to chair the state party for the next two years at a meeting Saturday of the party's state central committee in Denver.

Taking the reins on the heels of the party's strongest run in decades — outgoing three-term state chair Morgan Carroll boasted later that more Democrats hold office in Colorado than at any time in the state's history — Murib said the party must expand its majorities in the legislature and congressional delegation while also electing more Democrats to local offices across the state.

"Sheriffs across the state refuse to enforce our gun safety laws. We have Republican county commissioners who won't build affordable housing. They won't enforce the oil and gas laws meant to keep our neighborhoods and schools safe. And Republican county clerks are straight up inviting corruption into their election offices," Murib told the roughly 500 Democrats gathered at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel for the party's biennial reorganization meeting.

"Republicans have majorities in these seats across the state, and I believe the next frontier of Democratic politics must be local."

A trio of bills seeking to bolster abortion rights in Colorado passed their last vote in the House on Saturday, now only needing the governor's signature to become law.

If enacted, Senate Bill 188 would protect abortion patients and providers in Colorado from penalties from other states. Senate Bill 189 would expand health insurance coverage for abortion, particularly among carriers that serve large employers. Lastly, Senate Bill 190 would prohibit deceptive advertising and the use of abortion "reversal" pills in crisis pregnancy centers.

After three days of debate, the bills passed the House mostly along party lines.

With days until election day, voter turnout has just barely crossed the 15% mark, according to the latest update from the Denver Elections Division.

Since March 30, Denverites dropped off an additional 15,646 ballots. Of that total, 7,287 were received on March 31, and the remaining were received on April 1. Turnout is now 15.6%.

Voters 65 and older continue to lead the pack, with almost 50% of submitted ballots. Voters aged between 45 and 64 submitted the second most, with 11,000, though that is about a third of those submitted by those 65 and older.

Voter turnout just days ahead of Colorado Springs' Tuesday municipal election hasn't matched turnout at the same point in 2019, the city's last mayoral election year, data from the City Clerk's Office show.

But more residents have cast their ballots this year than they did at the same point in the last municipal election in 2021, when no mayoral race was on the ballot.

Figures through Thursday, the most recent date for which data is available, show about 16%, or 50,397, of Colorado Springs' 311,902 active registered voters have so far returned their ballots. That's compared with 49,203 ballots returned at the same point in 2021, and 57,098 ballots at the same point in 2019.

Overall, more people tend to vote in mayoral election years than in years when there are no mayoral races, clerk's data from the last four regular municipal elections in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 show.

So far, voters in District 1 in Colorado Springs' northwest area have returned 11,109 ballots to date, the most of any of the city's six districts, figures show. Residents in District 3 (southwest) have returned 9,389; District 2 (north), 9,305; District 5 (central), 9,105; District 6 (east), 8,095; and voters in District 4 (southeast) have returned 3,394, the fewest of any district.

One in 4 Colorado teens reported they could get access to a loaded gun within 24 hours, according to survey results published Monday. Nearly half of those teens said it would take them less than 10 minutes.

“That’s a lot of access and those are short periods of time,” said Virginia McCarthy, a doctoral candidate at the Colorado School of Public Health and the lead author of the research letter describing the findings in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The results come as Coloradans are reeling from yet another school shooting. On March 22, a 17-year-old student shot and wounded two school administrators at East High School in Denver. Police later found his body in a nearby park and confirmed he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another East High student was fatally shot in February while sitting in his car outside the school.

Already, the survey, which gathered anonymous answers from 41,000 Colorado middle and high school students in the fall of 2021, is getting stale.